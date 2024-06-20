From movies to motocross and more: Here's what to do around Shreveport this weekend

From outdoor movies with friends to celebrating the summer solstice, here are 10 things to do this weekend in Shreveport-Bossier City:

Twilight Talkies: Legally Blonde

Celebrate National Pink Day with a showing of “Legally Blonde” on the front lawn of the Norton. Bring your chairs and blankets, and enjoy a movie under the stars. Local food trucks will be on-site beginning at 6 pm. The movie starts at 8 pm. Picnics allowed. No dogs, smoking, or tobacco products.

When: 6 pm Friday, June 21. R.W. Norton Art Gallery, 4747 Creswell Avenue, Shreveport.

Admission: Free, all ages.

Moto XTREME Circus Reloaded Tour

Ready for a high-energy adrenaline-rushing show? Enjoy freestyle motocross, BMX freestyle, The XMetal Riders, Nuclear Stunt Girls, Pitbike freestyle, The Globe of Death, Pendulum Wheel, Rocketman and more. Kids get in free with a paid adult ticket (limited quantities).

When: 6 pm Friday, June 21. George’s Pond at Hirsch Coliseum, 3207 Pershing Blvd., Shreveport.

Admission: $10-$30, all ages.

Sip & Paint

Presented by The Painted Edge, enjoy a casual evening of painting a traditional pelican while sipping drinks and dining on authentic Latin cuisine.

When: 6:30-8:30 pm Friday, June 21. H Latin Food, 2950 Hwy. 80, Haughton.

Admission: $35, pre-pay; $55, walk-in, all ages.

East Bank Food Truck Festival

This delicious event will feature multiple food truck vendors including Hot Dog Hut, Farley BBQ, Keto Cravings, T&T Italian Ice, 318 Food Co., Yeero-Yeero, Good Cravings, CC’s Kitchen, Masshole Lobster, Taqueria el Eden, and more.

When: noon-7 pm Saturday, June 22. East Bank District, 600 Block of Barksdale Blvd., Bossier City.

Admission: Free, all ages.

Summer Solstice Event

Thistle Grove will be celebrating the Summer Solstice at All Souls UU Church honoring rocks, gemstones, crystals, and minerals. A rock painting workshop starts at 2 pm, followed by a Midsummer Ritual at 3 and a potluck afterward. You are not required to bring a dish. Please bring your own non-alcoholic beverages.

When: 2 pm Saturday, June 22. All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, 9449 Ellerbe Road, Shreveport.

Admission: Free, all ages.

Shreveport Q-Prom: Born This Way

Presented by ShrevePride, Shreveport Q-Prom is an annual event filled with live music, dancing, performances, themed rooms and more. If you weren’t able to celebrate or attend your own prom as yourself, now you can. This year’s theme is Born This Way, an ode to Lady Gaga and all her Little Monsters.

When: 7 pm-midnight Saturday, June 22. Artspace, 708 Texas Street, Shreveport.

Admission: $35-$40, ages 16 and up.

Rat-a-Tat Revue Presents: The Strangest Sweethearts of Sideshow

Enjoy an evening of sultry and strange with performances by The Arty Dodger and Miss Bayou Betsy (Shreveport), Corey and JuJu (New Orleans), and Dan Block and Carmen Getsum (Houston).

When: 8:30-11 pm Saturday, June 22. Bear’s, 1401 Fairfield Avenue, Shreveport.

Admission: $10-$100, ages 21 and up.

Shreveport Black Pride

Celebrate Pride Month at Lake Street Bar with drink and bottle specials all night long plus entertainment. Reserved tables are available. The event is hosted by KOZY ENT.

When: 9 pm Saturday, June 22. Lake Street Bar, 315 Lake Street, Shreveport.

Admission: $15-$85, ages 21 and up.

Raising Funds with Raising Canes: The Renesting Project

Stop by for lunch at Raising Canes and 15 percent of your purchase will go directly to The Renesting Project, a local nonprofit community furniture bank.

When: noon-3 pm Sunday, June 23.

Where: Raising Canes, 2395 Airline Drive, Bossier City.

Admission: Free, all ages (food purchases are required to donate).

Summer Solstice: A Two-Party Celebration of Midsummer’s Bounty

Presented by Zuzul Coastal Cuisine, travel off-site to Nourishing Farms for cocktails, wine and hor d’oeuvres to celebrate the summer. Explore foods with West African ingredients prepared by Chefs Gabriel Baldera, Niema DiGrazia and Tristen Epps.

When: 5 pm Sunday, June 23. Nourishing Farms, 9759 Crow Road, Shreveport.

Admission: $85, ages 21 and up.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Here's what to do around Shreveport this weekend