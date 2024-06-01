Move, stay, or delay? Is now the time to switch jobs?

To be happy, one should feel fulfilled at work. And many people are looking for that ideal work environment. This may be a job that pays extremely well, has flexible hours or remote work, and provides constant affirmation of our value. To be honest, such a job rarely exists, if at all. However, there are many jobs that come close. If your current job is leaving you unfulfilled or you find that your chances for greater responsibility and promotion have become stagnant, is this the time to change jobs? And if you change jobs, what should you accept?

We all have days and even weeks when we think that our job is not all that it should be. This may come about due to a new boss with unreasonable demands. We could feel that our co-workers are taking advantage of our good nature. We may feel that the work has become stale and repetitive. Under these circumstances, it makes sense to explore options. However, before giving up seniority at your current job or sacrificing good employee benefits for an unknown, there are several paths that can be taken before making a permanent switch.

If you feel that your job offers no growth potential, you may want to diversify your work portfolio. There are ways to increase your knowledge by taking online classes or developing a new skill set which could enhance your current work environment. You could reorganize how your work is presented, offer to take on more responsibility, change your office setting, or even modify your current work style. Such changes can reinvigorate your views and offer a “new” environment without moving on. If this has been tried and doesn’t work, then a job change may be necessary.

If your stress level is high just by going to work or if your job is causing exhaustion and burnout then there is not much you can do to relieve the situation. However, make sure that the distress is permanent or long-term in nature and not just a short-lived deadline crunch issue. Leaving a job is highly stressful in itself so unless you can be assured that you are moving on to something better, it may be worth it to stick it out and try to work around the problem. Joining a gym, changing your routine, or ensuring that you are getting enough rest may be sufficient so that you can tackle your job problems with clear thinking.

If your colleagues are an issue, then your workplace has become filled with toxic personalities. Getting yelled at on a regular basis is enough to consider alternatives. If you have tried rational communication with your coworkers or boss and the situation has not changed, then this is a good reason to change jobs. A new environment that includes working with reliable people offers a better atmosphere, less stress, and a healthier workplace.

If you leave work and head for the nearest bar or you grab a glass of wine as soon as you come home, you may be developing unhealthy habits as a result of a bad work environment, and this is your cue to find another job. Developing a habit of lying, deceit, and repeatedly missing work for dishonest reasons are habits that you don’t want to develop. Your work environment should help you grow as a person, not change you for the worse.

Finding a new job is never easy. Many people reach a level of fatigue where they give their notice and just walk off the job. Leaving any job, especially during a tough economy, should be done logically and with a lot of forethought. It is essential to have a new job waiting for you before you leave your current one. Before you accept any new job, ensure that the new salary offered is commensurate with the skills you have and matches the time needed to do the work. Check your benefits and make sure that you are able to have existing illnesses covered by your new insurance plan. If possible, check with other employees you will be working with and get their honest impression of the company. Not every company is a good fit and not every employee will be an asset. Always check your options before leaping into something new.

Mary Fox Luquette, MBA, CLU, ChFC is a finance instructor in the B I Moody III College of Business at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Move, stay, or delay? Is now the time to switch jobs?