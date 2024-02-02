Mouthwatering barbecue in Tappan is Jeanne Muchnick's Best Thing I Ate This Week

In the heart of winter, there's nothing better than the smell of a wood fire. Even better: Food cooked on that wood fire. Which is why I'm such a huge fan of "The Picnic Table" at The NoCo Kitchen in Tappan.

This plate of applewood-smoked goodness, which included a choice of three meats and sides — I had the brisket, barbecue chicken, and baby back ribs with corn souffle, mac and cheese and "redneck rolls" (basically mac and cheese in an eggroll) — was the best thing I ate this week.

They also came with housemade pickles and pickled red onions.

The choices here are incredible and frankly, mouthwatering, serving up everything from a juicy burger to pulled pork to chili to lentil soup, smoked chicken wings and jambalaya.

Lohud food and dining reporter Jeanne Muchnick with Chef/Owner Joe Agnello at the NoCo Kitchen in Tappan Jan. 18, 2024. "The Picnic Table" with brisket, barbecue chicken, baby back ribs, corn souffle and mac and cheese was the best thing she ate this week.

More: Jeanne Muchnick's Best Thing I Ate This Week is meatloaf in Tappan (sandwich or platter)

And it's all better, or at least my "Picnic Table" was, with NoCo's traditional “Sweet and Tangy” BBQ sauce and their new mustard based “Golden BBQ Sauce," which has a little more kick than the traditional. A third sauce is coming out soon and is a take on Alabama white which is mayo and vinegar based.

"The Picnic Table" with brisket, barbecue chicken, baby back ribs, corn souffle and mac and cheese at the NoCo Kitchen in Tappan Jan. 18, 2024.

Do you know Joe?

Many in Rockland may know Chef/Owner Joe Agnello from his 14 years running NoCo Catering and Events and his 5-year-old NoCo Hot Box Food Truck (now used for private events), which used to be parked across the street. Being that the food truck was reliant on the weather and seeing an opportunity in the building he used to view from his days on the truck, he opened this fast casual spot last September.

It remains a bit of a hidden secret complete with a 55-seat dining room that's great for dining in as well as booking for private parties. Plus, he has a full liquor license and is contemplating turning his front section (which currently has a small refrigerated section) into a bar with seats.

For now though, there's plenty of room to grab and go, order takeout or simply sit and enjoy the warmth of this stick-to-your-ribs kind of meal.

Celebrate love From 'sinful sips' to heart-shaped ravioli: 7 Rockland restaurants ready for Valentine's Day

Agnello is full of surprises meaning it's not just his entrees that are winners, but his desserts too. The tiramisu, based on his grandmother's recipe (minus the large dose of rum she'd put in), is light and fluffy and made with espresso martini. I love the sense of humor on the menu which reads "our house recipe pick me up" (I also, by the way, enjoyed the espresso martini).

Also on the dessert menu: Nutella empanadas, mini bourbon vanilla cream pie, key lime mousse pie and churro bites.

The tiramisu and an espresso martini at the NoCo Kitchen in Tappan Jan. 18, 2024.

If you go

Address: 67 Old Tappan Road, Tappan, 845- 445-7332, thenocokitchen.com

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday

Fun fact: NoCo stands for "Northern Comfort," a play on Southern Comfort, with the look of the 13 stars from the original 13 Northern Colonies part of the restaurant's logo.

Have a 'Best Thing I Ate' suggestion?

I'm always on the hunt for something delicious. Email JRMuchnick@gannett.com.

Jeanne Muchnick covers food and dining. Click here for her most recent articles and follow her latest dining adventures on Instagram @lohud_food or via the lohudfood newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: This barbecue in Tappan NY is Muchnick's Best Thing I Ate