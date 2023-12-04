This Mountain Is Home to One of the Steepest Ski Runs in North America — But It's Still a Beginner's Paradise

Don’t let the high elevation fool you; Jackson Hole Mountain Resort offers everything a beginner needs to hit the slopes for the first time.

Courtesy of Jackson Hole

Jackson Hole, Wyoming isn’t necessarily a destination known for easy skiing. Its steep slopes — including Corbet’s Couloir, a double-black diamond known as one of the steepest trails in America — and rugged wilderness tend to appeal to intermediate and advanced skiers. And the area’s frigid winter temperatures can scare off those not accustomed to spending all day bundled up. But Jackson Hole and its amenities, particularly in Teton Village, can be welcoming to beginners, as long as you know where to go, what to bring, and what to expect.









Rugged terrain offers something for every ski and snowboard ability level.

Top-tier instructors will teach you everything they know.

Fantastic hotels provide a cozy place to stay, just off the mountain.







If you want to go downhill skiing at a resort in the Jackson Hole area, you have three options: Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Teton Village, Snow King Mountain in Jackson, and Grand Targhee Resort in Alta. The latter is about a 1.5-hour drive from the Jackson Hole Airport. While Snow King’s location is convenient, it’s on the smaller side and known to be steeper. Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, on the other hand, is the perfect place to embark on your mission to become a better skier; its location and facilities make for a smooth transition from a first-timer to one with slightly more experience.

Once you’ve decided the dates you’d like to spend on the slopes, you must book your lift tickets as soon as possible. Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is known to limit the number of people on the mountain each day, and popular weekends tend to sell out in advance. This is also when you’ll want to book a ski lesson from the resort’s Mountain Sports School.

While a ski lesson is an additional expense — on top of travel, accommodations, rentals, and lift tickets — working with an expertly trained instructor will significantly improve your skills and overall skiing experience. Whether you book a private or a group lesson, the instructor will guide you through everything from putting your skis on to stopping to going from pizza (when the tips of your skis form a triangle) to parallel. Spending at least a half day with a Jackson Hole instructor will increase your confidence and provide a solid foundation to take with you to beginner slopes and beyond.

From booking a lesson with a top-tier instructor to finding the best après-ski spots to warm up after a day on the mountain, here’s everything you need to know before making your way to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort as a beginner skier.

Courtesy of Jackson Hole

Mountain Stats

Average annual snowfall: 458 inches

Number of runs: 131 named trails. Half are rated as expert, 40 percent are intermediate, and 10 percent are beginner.



Summit elevation: 10,450 feet

When to Go

Ski season in Jackson is cold. December through March rarely see temperatures above freezing, with averages ranging from the negatives to the low to mid-20s at the base of the ski resort. While that may seem like a bad thing, it’s actually what makes the winter season so perfect here, as it means conditions are always right for fresh powder. It also means you’ll want to pack plenty of layers. Leave the cotton pieces at home, though; merino wool and fleece are best for keeping you warm underneath your jacket and ski pants (preferably ones that are both windproof and water-resistant). If you don’t own ski gear, you can rent nearly everything you need from Jackson Hole Mountain Resort — including skis, poles, boots, and a helmet. Don’t forget to pack your own gloves, goggles, ski socks, sunscreen, and chapstick. For extra cold days, hand warmers and a neck gaiter will help to keep the chill at bay.

Where to Stay

Courtesy of Caldera House

If you’re skiing at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, it only makes sense to stay in Teton Village. Ski gear is heavy, and hauling it to the base of the mountain isn’t for the faint of heart. By booking a ski-in, ski-out hotel or rental, you’ll significantly reduce the time and effort spent shuffling around in bulky layers and uncomfortable ski boots. While there are several places to choose from in the area, there are two properties with comforts that cater to those who thrive on green runs.

Caldera House

Caldera House, which sits at the base of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, is a beginner skier's dream. The location is just a short walk to the resort’s lifts, gondolas, and aerial tram, and every amenity of the luxury hotel is tailor-made for ski season. The property’s eight spacious two- and four-bedroom suites are equipped with plenty of square footage and storage to hold all your gear and cold-weather clothes. Ski racks are also available for guests, and there’s a locker room for changing in and out of your gear. Plus, each suite is outfitted with a fireplace, ideal for drying out damp apparel and accessories and bringing warmth back to your hands and toes after a long morning or afternoon in chilly temperatures.

Guests are more than welcome to spend time in the steam room and outdoor infinity plunge pool to cure the inevitable sore muscles and exhaustion. And if your body is feeling extra tired and in need of some TLC, the spa is the most indulgent place for post-skiing recovery; in-suite treatments are available upon request.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole is another luxe ski-in, ski-out option. Larger than Caldera House, the property sits on the other side of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort — and, yes, there’s a dedicated ski concierge to help with equipment rental, tuning, storage, valet, and even in-room boot fittings. This year, the hotel is also bringing back its menu of oxygen and IV drip therapies in partnership with Housecall Hydration to help guests adjust to the elevated climate (Teton Village sits at 6,329 feet above sea level).

Where to Eat

Corbet’s Cabin

Enjoy made-to-order waffles at Corbet’s Cabin. Accessible by aerial tram, the seasonal cafe is famous for its waffle flavors — bacon and peanut butter, brown sugar butter, Nutella, strawberry, and lemon glaze — and its location on Rendezvous Peak. Beginners are instructed not to attempt to ski down from the 10,450-foot-high summit, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a waffle and hot chocolate and take the tram back to basecamp.

Piste Mountain Bistro

If you prefer to ski in the morning, make a late afternoon reservation at Piste Mountain Bistro. With floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the surrounding region, the ambiance is exactly what you want for an après-ski lunch: It’s lively and casual, and you’ll leave feeling warm, full, and ready to make the first tracks the next day.

Corsa

When you’re tired and hungry from a full day of skiing — and the low temperatures have chilled you to the bone — you’ll find solace inside Corsa, the on-site restaurant at Caldera House. It’s open to non-guests for both lunch and dinner (although reservations are recommended), and the menu includes plenty of Italian-inspired dishes, like pizzas and pasta, as well as shareable appetizers and inventive cocktails. While it’s located directly at the base of the mountain, you’ll want to change out of your ski gear before sitting down for dinner — it is Jackson Hole, though, so leave your fanciest attire at home.

Where to Après-ski

Courtesy of Caldera House

Mangey Moose

Stay within Teton Village for a drink at the Mangey Moose, a beloved local watering hole where you can always count on live music, local beers, and warm cocktails that will keep you feeling cozy no matter the temperature outside.

The Handle Bar

Make your way to the base of the mountain and straight into the Four Seasons for a drink at The Handle Bar. It’s the place to be for a boozy hot chocolate and a lengthy list of domestic and international beers.

Million Dollar Cowboy Bar

No trip to Jackson Hole is complete without a visit to the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar. The bar is one of the most photographed places in town thanks to its iconic lit-up cowboy. Here, guests can belly up to the bar by hopping on a stool made of old saddles and order just about anything they’d like.

Off-mountain Activities

Try ice skating.

Trade in your skis for skates at the rink that sits in the middle of Teton Village. The rink is open every night throughout the winter season, making it easy to pop over whenever you’d like during your visit. Hot tip: You can skate for free if you bring your own skates.

Go for a sleigh ride.

One of the most romantic ways to see more of Jackson Hole is with a sleigh ride through the stunning National Elk Refuge. The refuge is indeed inhabited by its namesake elk, alongside bison, bighorn sheep, wolves, bald eagles, and more, making for a rather special sightseeing adventure. The rides are offered from mid-December through April.

Soak in the hot springs.

Unwind in the middle of Mother Nature at any one of the area’s hot springs. The geothermal waters are available throughout the surrounding community, though perhaps the most accessible spot is Astoria Hot Springs, located about 26 miles from Teton Village.

How to Ride

Courtesy of Caldera House

Tickets

Days are available on the Ikon Pass and Mountain Collective, however, reservations are required on both. The mountain also offers various season passes, and one-day passes begin at $203.

Rentals

Rentals are available around town as well as on the mountain. The mountain rentals also offer local delivery, or guests can reserve online and pick up equipment after 3 p.m. the day before they plan to ski.



