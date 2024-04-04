Mountain cabin vibes in Olathe? Inside $2.9M house with saltwater pool, 4 fireplaces

A slice of Colorado cabin luxury is available in Olathe, thanks to this house designed by local builder Bruce Rieke, who has been honored by HGTV.

This five-bed, seven-bathroom home in the Cedar Creek neighborhood sits on 1.5 acres. It features a ton of amenities, including a hot tub, a heated garage and $400,000 worth of smart home technology.

The house, built in 2013 and located at 27409 W. 108th St., is listed for $2,975,000 on Zillow by real estate firm Reece Nichols.

In the backyard patio lies a hot tub, a saltwater pool and a covered deck, according to the listing. The lanai-style architecture also brings heated floors, and the cabana completes the outdoor oasis. It’s burrowed within the trees, immediately giving you that Rocky Mountain atmosphere.

The lower level of the house, 27409 W. 108th St. in Olathe, has its own wine cellar, kitchen and direct pool access.

If the outdoor patio wasn’t enough, the home’s vaulted ceilings, rustic wood beams and windows that stretch from floor to ceiling on the main floor immediately give that Rocky Mountain atmosphere inside.

The kitchen on the main floor is complete with a walk-in pantry, an island with granite countertops, a SubZero-brand refrigerator and Wolf appliances. The main floor has open flooring from the kitchen to the living room.

The main floor inside 27409 W. 108th St. in Olathe is open flooring, flowing from the kitchen to the living room.

There are a total of four stone fireplaces scattered throughout the property, including outside and in the private study room on the bottom floor. On the bottom floor is a wine cellar, a full kitchen and bar, a private gym and easy access to the outside patio.

Some of the smart home features include thermostat control in different rooms and remote control access to the garage, which can hold up to six cars.

Purchasing this home puts you in the Cedar Creek homeowner’s association, where a $1,600 semi-annual fee is required. Amenities included with the HOA are access to the clubhouse, daycare, exercise room, racquetball, pickleball and tennis courts.

There is also a kids’ play area, pool and walking trails.

Nearby schools include Starside Elementary School, Lexington Trails Middle School and De Soto High School.

An aerial view of 27409 W. 108th St. in Olathe, located in the Cedar Creek neighborhood.