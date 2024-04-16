Motorious Readers Get 50% More Entries To Win This 2024 Z06 Z07 Convertible & $25,000 Cash

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Motorious readers have a unique opportunity to win a 2024 Corvette Z06 Convertible with the Z07 Performance Package and $25,000 cash, while supporting veterans.

In an exciting collaboration exclusive to Motorious readers, a sweepstakes has been launched offering the chance to win a breathtaking 2024 Corvette Z06 Convertible equipped with the Z07 Performance Package, along with an additional $25,000 cash. This offer not only presents an opportunity to own a piece of American automotive excellence but also contributes to a noble cause, supporting veterans and their families.

The 2024 Corvette Z06, painted in stunning Riptide Blue Metallic, showcases top-of-the-line features including Magnetic Selective Ride Control, Brembo Carbon Ceramic brakes, and spider-design machined-face forged aluminum wheels. The interior does not shy away from luxury either, with Competition Sport bucket seats, a carbon fiber and sueded microfiber-wrapped steering wheel, and an extensive Carbon Fiber Aero Package. Under the hood, the Corvette is powered by a 5.5L V8 DI high-output engine, boasting a 670 horsepower at 8400 RPM and 460 lb-ft of torque at 6300 RPM, paired with an 8-speed dual clutch transmission for unmatched driving dynamics.

The Z07 Performance Package enhances this already impressive setup with additional aerodynamic and performance upgrades to ensure it performs as sharply on the track as it looks on the road. Features such as carbon fiber ground effects, Magnetic Selective Ride Control, and a front lift with memory make this car a technological marvel.

By entering this sweepstakes, participants not only get a chance to win this amazing vehicle and cash prize but also contribute to TRI Industries and Soldiers for the Truth Foundation. These organizations work tirelessly to provide employment opportunities to veterans and support those suffering from PTSD and Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI), adding a philanthropic layer to the excitement of potentially winning a supercar.

As the drawing date approaches, Motorious readers are encouraged to take advantage of this special opportunity to potentially transform their garage and support veterans in need. With additional entries available for Motorious readers, this sweepstakes is not just a chance to win; it's a chance to make a significant impact.

