Motorious Readers Get 50% More Entries To Win This 2024 Z06 Z07 Convertible & $25,000 Cash

Take the car and the cash!

Here’s your chance to win a high-performance marvel of engineering, the 2024 Corvette Z06 Convertible, decked out with the exclusive Z07 Performance Package. This powerhouse on wheels comes in a stunning Riptide Blue Metallic and boasts an array of features designed for speed and style. The Z07 package enhances this model with Magnetic Selective Ride Control, Brembo Carbon Ceramic brakes, and unique spider-design machined-face forged aluminum wheels, complemented by a comprehensive Carbon Fiber Aero Package.

Not only could you become the owner of America’s latest supercar, but your entry also supports a noble cause. Proceeds from this sweepstakes help TRI Industries provide employment for veterans and support Soldiers for the Truth Foundation's efforts to assist veterans suffering from PTSD and traumatic brain injuries. This 2024 Corvette Z06 features a 5.5L V8 DI high-output flat plane crank engine that redlines at 8600 RPM, delivering a jaw-dropping 670 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. The vehicle also features a sophisticated 8-speed dual clutch transmission, performance-oriented Brembo carbon ceramic antilock brakes, and dynamic Carbon Fiber ground effects for enhanced aerodynamics.

The car’s interior is just as impressive, with Competition Sport bucket seats, a carbon fiber and sueded microfiber-wrapped steering wheel, and the Stealth Interior Trim Package. Additional luxury touches include a convertible engine appearance package and front lift with memory. This Corvette isn’t just a car; it’s a statement.

By entering this sweepstakes, you're not just getting the chance to win a car, but you're also contributing to a significant cause. Prepare to feel the exhilaration of the 2024 Corvette Z06 and the pride of supporting our veterans. Enter now for a chance to make this dream car your reality!

