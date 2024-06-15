Motorcycle club heads to Streetsboro storefront

Streetsboro's Blasiole's Pizza will re-do its storefront facade with new siding. Seen Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

A motorcycle clubhouse got approval to zoom into Streetsboro, using a commercial storefront as a home base for its social and charitable activities.

Kindred Breed, a motorcycle club that sponsors children in need, will move into a storefront at 8936 State Route 14. The city's planning commission approved site plans for the clubhouse, along with a "similar use determination" that declared the organization a fraternal organization, similar to the Elks or Eagles clubs.

David Lengehan, who addressed the commission on behalf of the club, said the group wants to move its clubhouse out of a private home in Aurora. The group has a D-4 liquor license, which is for members only.

The club hosts motorcycle runs to raise money for special needs children, known as "Kindred Kids."

“Kindred Breed started out with a group of us always getting together going riding,” John Yankowski, the brother of the group’s founder, said in a 2018 Record-Courier article. “We didn’t want to be a motorcycle club. We wanted to do something more meaningful than just be a motorcycle club. That’s when all of us decided to sponsor a child. Let’s make someone’s life different.”

Yanknowski, who is now club president, said most members of the club are now from Streetsboro and Portage County.

"Most of the time, it's just us getting together as a family," he said.

The Planning Commission also approved a new facade for Blasiole's Pizza, 9344 State Route 43. The pizza shop, which has been in business since 1992, will be putting new siding on the building and painting. Owners Jack D'Amato and Jack Blasiole said the dining room of the eatery recently reopened.

Mayor Glenn Broska said he wants to change the city's codes so small facade changes like this don't need planning commission approval, which delayed the project. "That doesn't sit right with me," he said. "They probably would have been done if we hadn't held him up."

The commission also approved some amenities at Streetsboro's City Park on Kirby Lane. They include a StoryWalk extension of the city's existing trail for children, along with a Children's Memorial Arch across from the newly built community center.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Motorcycle club Kindred Breed to take spot in Streetsboro storefront