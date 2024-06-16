Motor home fires are nothing new. Here's what officials say you can do to stay safe

A motor home that caught fire Friday evening and ignited a brush fire is the second such incident in two years to cause a wildfire.

Since 2021, at least four accidents involving motor homes or recreational vehicles (RV's) catching fire have caused road closures and traffic delays. Two of these incidents resulted in wildfires: one in June 2022 near Sedona and another on June 14 outside Cordes Lake.

The recent fire began when a recreational vehicle pulled over to the right shoulder of Interstate 17 and caught fire. Traffic was halted by police when ammunition inside the vehicle began exploding.

The blaze spread to the east side of the high desert shrubbery, starting the over 230-acre Ironwood Fire that was reportedly 50% contained by Saturday evening. The fire and ensuing bullet explosions did not cause any injuries, the Arizona Department of Safety said.

The exact cause of the vehicle fire remained unknown. DPS declined to provide more information citing that public affair officials were unavailable.

As summer dominates life in Arizona, motor homes and other vehicles remain likely to start a wildfire. According to the federal government, RV fires occurring between May and August were the most common from 2018 to 2022.

Here's what you can do to stay safe on your next trip in a RV.

How dangerous are recreation vehicle fires?

Between 2015 and 2018, at least three people and four dogs died in these types of motor home fires within metro Phoenix, according to reporting by The Arizona Republic.

In 2018, A woman in a Glendale motor home, Lori Campbell, 51, died alongside her four dogs when her RV caught fire.

In 2016, two people died in a motor home fire in Peoria, and in 2015 a Glendale man was injured when his vehicle was destroyed, receiving burns on 20 to 30 percent of his body.

A study by the Federal Emergency Management Agency found that between 2018 and 2020, there were 4,200 recreational vehicles fires annually in the United States, with an estimated 15 deaths and 125 injuries each year.

Those fires caused over $60 million in property damage in that same time span, according to FEMA.

The FEMA study showed that the majority of these fires happened during summer months and during weekend travel.

Nearly 40% of those fires were unintentional, almost 30% of them starting in the hot engine area, wheel area or underneath the vehicle.

These numbers highlighted a need for vehicle safety when compounded with 212,500 vehicle fires in the U.S. in 2020, causing 560 deaths and 1,500 injuries, according to data National Fire Protection Association.

How can you prevent a motor home fire?

Arizona authorities in charge of transportation and state forestry were unable to provide statistics on how often RV or motor home fires occurred but emphasized the importance of safety to ensure their safe operation.

ADOT said the vehicles pulling a motor home or RV as a trailer should take specific care to secure loose chains — a ticketable offense — that could hit the road and send sparks into dry brush or grass.

A vehicle parked on dry grass or driving through tall grass was also prone to cause fires, with the hot undercarriage of a vehicle setting the vegetation below on fire.

While it may be important for RV owners to have a fire extinguisher to deal with the home side of the motor home, all drivers should have the life-saving tool in their vehicle, according to Tiffany Davila, a spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Davila said that drivers should take time to ensure a properly maintained vehicle is in order before hitting the road, echoing the amount of overheating RV's that can cause a fire, as seen in the FEMA data.

Bad brakes and uninflated tires were known causes of fires, according to ADOT, Davila, and Chris Wonderly, spokesperson for the Bureau of Land Management.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, located in the jurisdiction of the recent Ironwood fire, and AAA, did not immediately respond to The Republic's frequent for more information on RV safety.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tips on how to keep your motor home safe, prevent wildfires