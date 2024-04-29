Mother's Day things to do: Best brunch, outdoor, workshop options in mid-Hudson Valley

In honor of Mother's Day (Sunday, May 12) the Mid-Hudson Valley is offering an extensive selection of opportunities to celebrate moms.

There is something for everyone. From dining out to outdoor adventures to artsy workshops, you'll be able to find the perfect way to celebrate.

Take a look at our curated list below and reserve your spot in advance to ensure the mothers in your life have a special day.

More: Will 2024 be a hot, muggy summer in New York? What meteorologists predict

Dining out on Mother's Day in the mid-Hudson Valley

A dining room at Villa Borghese on April 25, 2024.

Villa Borghese in Wappingers Falls on April 25, 2024.

The Villa Borghese Mother's Day Brunch From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with seating every 30 minutes: 70 Widmer Road, Wappingers Falls; find more information at thevillaborghese.com/mothersday



Outdoor activities for Mother's Day

Innisfree Garden's Curator's Tour for Mother's Day Weekend From 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, join landscape curator, Kate Kerin, for a tour exploring the garden: 362 Tyrrel Road, Millbrook; purchase tickets at innisfreegarden.org/2024calendar/curators-tour-mothers-day-weekend

Harlem Valley Homestead's Mother's Day with the Cows From 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, visit the new moms and calves through a tour at the farm; 147 Old Forge Road, Wingdale; register at harlemvalleyhomestead.com/programs

Mohonk Mountain House's Mother's Day Grand Buffet From 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, have lunch and then explore the trails: 1000 Mountain Rest Road, New Paltz; reserve your spot at mohonk.com/dining/special-events/



Mother's Day events in the mid-Hudson Valley

The Bleachery/Market Industrial Park in the Village of Wappingers Falls on April 25, 2024.

Gift an experience for Mother's Day

Scenes from the Hudson Valley Wine & Food Fest in Rhinebeck on Sept. 7, 2019.

Gift tickets to the Hudson Valley Wine and Food Fest through their Mother's Day Bundle Two tickets and two wine slings for the 2024 Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival September 7-8: Dutchess County Fair Grounds; purchase tickets at hudsonvalleywinefest.com/product/mothers-day-bundle/

30% off splash passes at The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark From May 11-13, The Kartrite Resort is offering 30% off their splash passes in honor of Mother's Day: 555 Resorts World Drive, Monticello; learn more at thekartrite.com



Did we miss any Mother's Day events? Send an email to NHayes@poughkee.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Celebrate Mother's Day in NY with these brunch, outdoor, event options