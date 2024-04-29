Mother's Day things to do: Best brunch, outdoor, workshop options in mid-Hudson Valley
In honor of Mother's Day (Sunday, May 12) the Mid-Hudson Valley is offering an extensive selection of opportunities to celebrate moms.
There is something for everyone. From dining out to outdoor adventures to artsy workshops, you'll be able to find the perfect way to celebrate.
Take a look at our curated list below and reserve your spot in advance to ensure the mothers in your life have a special day.
Dining out on Mother's Day in the mid-Hudson Valley
Blu Pointe's Mother's Day Brunch or Dinner
From 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. or from 2:30-8 p.m., reserve your spot for brunch or dinner: 120 Front St., Newburgh; find more information at blu-pointe.com/events/
Buttermilk Falls Inn and Spa's Mother's Day Buffet at The Barn
From 10 a.m. to noon or 1-3 p.m., have a buffet at The Barn: 220 N Road, Milton; find more information at buttermilkfallsinn.com/event/mothers-day-buffet/
Charlotte's Restaurant Mother's Day Lunch and Dinner
From 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. have lunch or dinner at Charlotte's: 4258 U.S. Route 44, Millbrook; find more information at charlottesny.com
Jason Patrick's on 44 Mother's Day Buffet Brunch
Reserve a spot for brunch buffet at 11 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 1:15 p.m. or 1:30 p.m.: 1112 U.S. Route 44, Poughkeepsie; find more information at jpon44.com
Shadow's on the Hudson Mother's Day Brunch Buffet
From 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: 176 Rinaldi Blvd., Poughkeepsie; find more information at shadowsonthehudson.com/events/
The Villa Borghese Mother's Day Brunch
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with seating every 30 minutes: 70 Widmer Road, Wappingers Falls; find more information at thevillaborghese.com/mothersday
Outdoor activities for Mother's Day
Innisfree Garden's Curator's Tour for Mother's Day Weekend
From 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, join landscape curator, Kate Kerin, for a tour exploring the garden: 362 Tyrrel Road, Millbrook; purchase tickets at innisfreegarden.org/2024calendar/curators-tour-mothers-day-weekend
Harlem Valley Homestead's Mother's Day with the Cows
From 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, visit the new moms and calves through a tour at the farm; 147 Old Forge Road, Wingdale; register at harlemvalleyhomestead.com/programs
Mohonk Mountain House's Mother's Day Grand Buffet
From 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, have lunch and then explore the trails: 1000 Mountain Rest Road, New Paltz; reserve your spot at mohonk.com/dining/special-events/
Mother's Day events in the mid-Hudson Valley
ART PartY's Mother's Day Paint and Sip at Rondout Valley Resort
At 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, join a guided paint-and-sip class at Rondout Valley Resort: 105 Mettacahonts Road, Accord; see ART PartY's Facebook page for event details and to purchase a ticket, facebook.com/artpartyT/
Bebas Platters and Sweet Party Cakes Mother's Day Charcuterie and Cake Design Affair
From 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, enjoy making charcuterie canvas and cake creations at The Shoppes at Lake Street: 13 Lake St., Monroe; secure your spot at sweetpartycakes.com/events
Live music from Michael Hite for Mother's Day at Dutchess Sports Bar & BBQ
From 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, listen to live pop, classic rock and country music from the 60s to 90s and get dinner and drinks at Dutchess Sports Bar & BBQ: 1820 New Hackensack Road, Poughkeepsie; find more information on their Facebook page
Mother's Day High Tea at Prospect Hill Orchards
From noon to 4 p.m., Simple Earth Cuisine and Prospect Hill Orchards are offering tea and an al fresco menu at the Hilltop Farm: 340 Milton Turnpike, Milton; book your seat at simpleearthcuisine.com/mothers-day/
Mother's Day lunch and live music at Red Maple Vineyard
RMV Cellars is having lunch with reservations available at 12 p.m. or 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, and live music from 1-4 p.m.: 103 Burroughs Drive, West Park; for more information and to make your reservation by May 9, go to their Facebook page, facebook.com/redmaplevineyard/
HV Queens of Bounce & Teepees Mommy and Me Luncheon at This Hudson Studio
Sunday, May 5, celebrate Mother's Day with small bites and desserts, canvas painting lesson, professional photos, custom coloring books, raffles and giveaways, permanent jewelry station for purchase, face painting and glitter makeup with your little one: 400 Market Industrial Park, Wappingers Falls; purchase tickets at facebook.com/hvqueensofbounce/
Millhouse Brewing's Bouquets and Brunch with Mira Mira Florals and Antiques
From 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 12, have brunch and bottomless mimosas and learn how to create bouquets: 289 Mill St., Poughkeepsie; find more information and purchase tickets at millhousebrewing.com/bouquets-and-brunch
Sweet Party Cakes and Saje Rose's Mother's Day Cake Pop and Floral Bouquet Workshop
At noon on Saturday, May 11, instructors will guide you through making cake pop bouquets at The Shoppes at Lake Street: 13 Lake St., Monroe; reserve your spot at sajerose.com
Troutbeck Mother's Day Brunch and Workshop with Watercolorist Jamie Reynolds
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 12, brunch will be offered, and from 12-3 p.m. for workshop: 515 Leedsville Road, Amenia; reserve your spot at troutbeck.com/culture/mothers-day-brunch-2024/
Gift an experience for Mother's Day
Gift tickets to the Hudson Valley Wine and Food Fest through their Mother's Day Bundle
Two tickets and two wine slings for the 2024 Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival September 7-8: Dutchess County Fair Grounds; purchase tickets at hudsonvalleywinefest.com/product/mothers-day-bundle/
30% off splash passes at The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark
From May 11-13, The Kartrite Resort is offering 30% off their splash passes in honor of Mother's Day: 555 Resorts World Drive, Monticello; learn more at thekartrite.com
Did we miss any Mother's Day events? Send an email to NHayes@poughkee.gannett.com.
This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Celebrate Mother's Day in NY with these brunch, outdoor, event options