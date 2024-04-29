Mother's Day things to do: Best brunch, outdoor, workshop options in mid-Hudson Valley

Nickie Hayes, Poughkeepsie Journal
·5 min read

In honor of Mother's Day (Sunday, May 12) the Mid-Hudson Valley is offering an extensive selection of opportunities to celebrate moms.

There is something for everyone. From dining out to outdoor adventures to artsy workshops, you'll be able to find the perfect way to celebrate.

Take a look at our curated list below and reserve your spot in advance to ensure the mothers in your life have a special day.

More: Will 2024 be a hot, muggy summer in New York? What meteorologists predict

Dining out on Mother's Day in the mid-Hudson Valley

A dining room at Villa Borghese on April 25, 2024.
A dining room at Villa Borghese on April 25, 2024.
Villa Borghese in Wappingers Falls on April 25, 2024.
Villa Borghese in Wappingers Falls on April 25, 2024.

Outdoor activities for Mother's Day

Mother's Day events in the mid-Hudson Valley

The Bleachery/Market Industrial Park in the Village of Wappingers Falls on April 25, 2024.
The Bleachery/Market Industrial Park in the Village of Wappingers Falls on April 25, 2024.

Gift an experience for Mother's Day

Scenes from the Hudson Valley Wine & Food Fest in Rhinebeck on Sept. 7, 2019.
Scenes from the Hudson Valley Wine & Food Fest in Rhinebeck on Sept. 7, 2019.

Did we miss any Mother's Day events? Send an email to NHayes@poughkee.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Celebrate Mother's Day in NY with these brunch, outdoor, event options