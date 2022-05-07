7 last-minute Mother’s Day subscription gifts that don’t require wrapping (or a scramble to the flower shop)

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Ding-dong. It's your monthly subscription box calling. (Photo: Harry and David)

Why is it so hard to pick out a Mother’s Day gift? Maybe because your mom has given you so much that there’s nothing in a box that can say enough. What might help? Several boxes. As in, an ongoing subscription gift that shows your mom how much you love her — month after month.

There are so many options in this category it’s hard to know where to begin. No worries. We scoured the internet to come up with a curated collection with something for any mom. What they all have in common: For the right recipient, they’re personal. And isn’t that the key to a great Mother’s Day present? It’s a chance to say, “I see you, Mom — not just as a parent, but as a person. I know who you are, and I love you. Now, break open that wine and let’s have a glass.” (Okay, that last part is maybe a bit self-serving.)

Happy Mother’s Day — and if you’re a mom, don’t forget to pick a subscription for yourself too. We have one here you’re sure to love.

A big basket of seasonal fruit every month

If she likes to draw or paint, this fruit gift is a double treat. (Photo: Harry and David)

The Fruit-of-the-Month Club has a sweet old-fashioned ring to it, but its offerings couldn’t be more modern. From the fine-food purveyors Harry & David, this gift is an Instagram-worthy motherlode of one exquisite fruit each month. Think plump strawberries in May, honey mangoes in June and sweet cherries in July. Chef’s kiss!

What she’ll get: A big basket of one type of seasonal fruit per month

How often: Once a month

Price: $100 for three months, $200 for six months, $290 for nine months, $350 for 12 months

from $100 at Harry & David

Fresh flowers year-round

There's nothing as thrilling as a delivery of flowers — on repeat. (Photo: BloomsyBox)

You could send your mom a bouquet this Mother’s Day, or you could get her a Bloomsy Box subscription and send one to her on the regular, perfectly timed to fill her life with fresh, fragrant flowers. This flower-farm-to-doorstep service delivers hand-tied mixed bouquets as often as you choose. Roses, hydrangea, mini calla lilies, and more.

What she’ll get: A seasonal bouquet that takes into account preferences

How often: Weekly, bi-weekly or monthly — no commitment

Price: $45 for weekly delivery, $50 for bi-weekly delivery, $45 to $70 for monthly delivery depending on selected flower type

from $45 at Bloomsybox

Pretty, personalized hair care

Customize a set of haircare products that replenishes when she runs out. (Photo: Prose)

Prose takes everything into consideration to create the absolute best hair care routine for each customer. Choose between two packages — Prose will send your mom a digital e-card and a consultation to be filled out, and then deliver a gift set customized to her tresses' needs. When she runs out? A resupply is on the way! The company uses natural ingredients to make its high-quality, beautifully bottled products.

What she’ll get: A set of personalized products.

Price: $50 for custom shampoo and conditioner; $88 for custom hair mask, shampoo and conditioner

from $50 at Prose

An inspiring meal subscription box

Ah, the luxury of someone else doing the food shopping. (Photo: Hello Fresh)

A weekly dinner kit is a welcome break from the ho-hum of typical meal prep. The HelloFresh meal delivery service will help shake up her routine and introduce new options, which can then become part of her repertoire.

What she’ll get: All the pre-measured ingredients you need to prepare a delicious meal without hitting the grocery store, according to your preferences and dietary requirements

How often: Two, three or four times a week

Price: $59 for two deliveries of two-person meals in a week, $87 for two deliveries of four-person meals in a week, $113 for three deliveries of four-person meals in a week, $139 for four deliveries of four-person meals in a week. All prices include shipping.

from $59 at Hello Fresh

Yoga anytime, anywhere

The right at-home yoga class can feel like a day at the beach. (Photo: Gaia)

If your mom is missing her in-person fitness routine — including her yoga class — Gaia’s app subscription is for her. With a vast range of teachers offering classes from 15 minutes to two hours long, it’s the perfect tool to keep her moving, breathing and feeling great. There are offerings at all levels, from beginner to advanced.

What she’ll get: An app with hundreds of classes (from quick stretch sessions to intensive lessons targeting problem areas), constantly updated

How often: Anytime, anywhere

Price: $12 per month for a no-commitment monthly subscription, $99 per year for an annual subscription, $299 for annual live access.

from $12 at Gaia

Artisanal olive oil that keeps flowing

Who doesn't dream of a perpetual stream of excellent olive oil? (Photo: Brightland)

For the home cook (or salad lover) who appreciates the finest ingredients, there’s this flavorful extra virgin olive oil. Made in California from hand-picked heirloom olives and milled early in a certified organic mill, this might just be the most delicious olive oil she’s ever tasted. Absolutely luscious drizzled over roasted veggies, soup or good bread.

What she’ll get: Two 375 ml bottles of organic olive oil in UV-coated glass bottles (to protect from damaging light).

How often: Every one, two or three months

Price: $65 per delivery (on sale!)

From $65 at Brightland

The snacks she’s craving from the Disney Parks

So much cooler than a box of chocolates. (Photo: Walt Life)

If she’s a Disney fan and is bummed to be missing her annual pilgrimage to the park, bring the park to her— or at least the park's snacks. These Disney treats will make her smile and look forward to better times and trips ahead. Comfort food for less-than-comfy times, with a no-commitment subscription.

What she’ll get: Five or more specialty food items that you can only get at the Disney Parks

How often: Once a month

Price: $69 per delivery

from $69 at Walt Life

