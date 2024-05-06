Mother's Day is May 12; here are 12 things happening in Coastal Bend

Mother's Day is right around the corner — do you know where you're taking your loved one Sunday, May 12?

Here are 12 Mother's Day events happening in the Corpus Christi area to check out.

Mother's Day Floral Pop Up

Stop by Lazy Beach Brewing on South Staples Street for a pint and a posy of flowers just in time for Mother's Day. The local brewery and Rose Soiree have collaborated for a four-day long Mother's Day Floral Pop Up. Visit the event from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 9 and Friday, May 10; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 11; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mother's Day Sunday. Be sure to bring your mom on Sunday for a tasty brunch. For more information, visit facebook.com/rosesoireecctx.

Sunrise Rooftop Mother's Day Pamper Party

Have your mom be pampered for Mother's Day. SOMOS Yoga co-owner Mari Gonzalez will instruct you into gentle movements that will leave your body feeling spacious and mobile from 6 to 7:15 a.m. Saturday, May 11 at The Beacon at 807 N. Upper Broadway St. Learn how to give yourself a revitalizing face massage, grab a lavender towel and enjoy the beautiful scent as you lay and welcome the day to the magic of sound bowl healing. No yoga experiences is necessary; just bring a mat and your matriarch. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit facebook.com/fb.somos.yoga.

Jessi LaPointe, center, does vinyasa hot yoga at SOMOS on Monday, June 7, 2022, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Inaugural Baby Stroller Derby

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, join the first-ever Stroller Derby at Lone Star Events & Hall at 414 N. Staples St. Bring your kids and strollers to start your day with fun and active family-friendly activities. There will be a pancake breakfast, vendors, raffle prizes, bounce houses, a kid's scavenger hunt, a Mom Parade and more. At noon, the Baby Stroller Derby will start for moms and dads. Tickets are $25 to $50. For more information, visit facebook.com/LoneStarEvents.

Mother's Day Craft Fair

Bring your mom to the Corpus Christi Southside Farmers' Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11 for its Mother's Day Craft Fair. The annual event, held at The Market Shopping Center on Everhart Road, will include dozens of vendors, so be sure to go support local. For more information, visit facebook.com/CCFarmersMarket.

Moms & Margaritas

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 11, head to Robstown's Bird Post Marketplace to enjoy a complimentary margarita while your shop with or for your mom. Located at 15210 Northwest Blvd., the local business will also be doing a giveaway until the shop closes that day. Spend $25 or more for a chance to win a prize. For more information, visit facebook.com/BirdPostMarketplace.

Mother's Day Brunch

To celebrate and honor the mothers in our lives, Memory Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery will hold a Mother's Day Brunch in its Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11 at 8200 Old Brownsville Road. There will be a special guest speaker, music, gifts, refreshments and an opportunity to create your own bouquet. To RSVP, call 361-265-9221. For more information, visit facebook.com/MemoryGardensFuneral.

Mother's Day Tea Party

Join Painting With a Twist from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 11, as you paint and relax. Unleash your creative side by painting butterflies at 7426 S. Staples St. Because it is a family event, no alcohol may be present. Non-alcoholic beverages and snacks are encouraged. This event is a tea party, so participants will enjoy sweet treats and iced tea while painting. No experience is necessary and all art supplies and instructions are provided. It is recommended to arrive 30 minutes prior to start time to get settled. Tickets are $45 to $55 per person. For more information, visit paintingwithatwist.com/studio/corpus-christi.

Flowers & Mini Golf for Moms

Celebrate your mom at In The Game Funtrackers at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 12. The game center will provide free flowers, while supplies last, and a round of mini golf for all moms at 9605 S. Staples St. For more information, visit facebook.com/inthegamefuntrackers.

Mother's Day Arcade Special

Take your mom to Retro in downtown Corpus Christi, located at 326 N. Chaparral St., from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, May 12 for fun. On Mother's Day, moms will receive a free arcade wristband where they will be able to play unlimited arcades and pinballs all day and night. For more information, visit facebook.com/RetroCorpusChristi.

Retro is a new local business specializing in arcades. It is located at 326 N. Chaparral St. in downtown Corpus Christi.

Mother's Day Mommy & Me Painting

Join Painting With a Twist from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 12 paint with your little ones. Unleash your creative side by painting elephants at 7426 S. Staples St. Because it is a family event, no alcohol may be present. Non-alcoholic beverages and snacks are encouraged. There will be free mimosas for moms though. No experience is necessary and all art supplies and instructions are provided. It is recommended to arrive 30 minutes prior to start time to get settled. Tickets are $35 per person. For more information, visit paintingwithatwist.com/studio/corpus-christi.

Blacklight Mother's Day Mommy & Me Painting

Join Painting With a Twist from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 12 paint with your little ones. Unleash your creative side by painting lunar lit palm trees at 7426 S. Staples St. Because it is a family event, no alcohol may be present. Non-alcoholic beverages and snacks are encouraged. If you have a history of seizures or any other issue with strobing lights, it is recommend to not attend as there will be use of colorful disco balls to add to the experience. No experience is necessary and all art supplies and instructions are provided. It is recommended to arrive 30 minutes prior to start time to get settled. Tickets are $36 per person. For more information, visit paintingwithatwist.com/studio/corpus-christi.

Mother's Day Paint & Sip

Join Painting With a Twist from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 12 as you sip, paint and relax. Unleash your creative side by painting a bright bouquet at 7426 S. Staples St. No experience is necessary and all art supplies and instructions are provided. It is recommended to arrive 30 minutes prior to start time to get settled. Tickets are $39 to $49 per person. For more information, visit paintingwithatwist.com/studio/corpus-christi.

