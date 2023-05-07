We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The 25+ best Mother's Day gifts for 2023: Coach, Cozy Earth, Yankee Candle and more

Whether you're angling to one-up your siblings or show your everlasting love, you're sure to find something to wow the mom in your life. (Photos: Coach, Cozy Earth, Amazon)

Mother's Day is coming up fast, and we get it: Every year, right about now, you cast about for an inspired, useful or indulgent present, only to procrastinate and wind up grabbing something in a rush that neither of you wind up very excited about. That stops now with this, our 2023 rundown of the best Mother's Day gifts that'll keep on giving, not to mention make you look good. (And if you give one of these to your mother-in-law, you will look especially good!) This year, we decided to take the idea of Mother's Day quite literally, with items designed to brighten up her earliest waking moments, keep her organized and stylish through lunchtime and beyond, and pamper her like a queen all the way to bedtime. Parcel out these gift ideas among your siblings or be the biggest of big shots and grab ’em all. You'll find recommendations for new moms, your mother-in-law and the mother figure in your life.

Coach Outlet
Small packages = Good things

Coach Mini Skinny ID Case

How cute is this? Practical, too! If you want to give your mom — or mom-in-law — a stylish designer piece without breaking the bank, try this adorable Coach card case, available in Black, Taupe, Pale Pistachio, Papaya, Petunia, Waterfall, Chartreuse and Red (shown here).
$26 at Couch Outet
Kate Spade Surprise
A bit of bling

Kate Spade Surprise Full Circle Pendant and Earrings

Simple and elegant, this très affordable jewelry set will elevate any outfit. Just wait for your ears to ring every time someone asks Mom where she got this adorable duo.
$35 at Kate Spade Surprise
Body Restore
shower upgrade

Body Restore Aromatherapy Shower Bombs

For moms who prefer long showers over a bubble bath, these steamers are a perfect indulgence. All she needs to do is place one under the stream of water to enjoy an elevated experience. This six-piece set includes one each of Eucalyptus Mint, Lavender, Citrus, Tea Tree, Rose and Milk Honey.
$12 at Amazon
iWalk
Recharge her

iWalk Mini Portable Charger for iPhone

If Mom always forgets to charge her phone, give her this mini-juicer that fits into any purse or pocket and will ensure she's never out of touch. It’s smaller than a lipstick tube!
$23 at Amazon
Mirakel
For moms who work extra hard

Mirakel Shiatsu Massager with Heat

And now for a relaxing idyll on the chaise. This wraparound massager will knead away all her kinks, aches and pains. It has three speeds and strength levels (and even a heat setting)! Think of it as symbolic atonement for all the times you've been a pain in her neck.
$35 at Amazon
Parlovable
A treat for her feet

Parlovable Fuzzy Slippers

Mom deserves a bit of luxury every day, and these cozy slippers are just the thing to deliver it. They mix a faux rabbit fur upper for next-level softness with a practical, anti-skid rubber sole and a supportive memory foam insole — a combo that she is sure to appreciate. Choose from 12 colors, including cream, caramel, gray, black and pink (shown here).
$20 at Amazon
Yankee Candle
Clear the air

Yankee Candle Lilac Blossoms Classic Jar

How about some olfactory accompaniment to all that rub-a-dub-dub serenity? This option features a gorgeous blend of lavender, white and deep purple lilacs and has a burn time of up to 110 minutes.
$17 at Amazon
Lululemon
Look ma, no hands!

Lululemon Everywhere belt bag

This über-popular fanny pack is simple in structure and aesthetics, which means it can go everywhere and with everything. It's made with water-repellent nylon and features a zippered main compartment and an interior pocket to hold all of her essentials. Available in 18 colors and patterns including pale green, black, silver and light pink (shown here).
$38 at Lululemon
Ember
Rise and shine

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2, 14 Oz.

Smart? This mug's downright ingenious! It can be set for Mom's desired tea or java temp (anywhere between 120° and 145°) and on a full charge will keep it at that exact temp for up to 80 minutes — long enough to check the morning's headlines, do the crossword ... and send a "Love you!" text to the thoughtful offspring who gifted this to her.
$120 at Amazon
Cameo
Hello from Hollywood

Cameo Personalized Video Messages

What mom wouldn't love a good-morning message from Dawson (James Van der Beek), he of the eponymous Creek? He's just one of thousands of Cameo celebs who are ready to record a personalized video message for Mother's Day.
$300 at Cameo
Apple
For on-the-go moms

Apple AirTag

Maybe Mom's heading off on a business trip; maybe she's just running errands. Whether she's traveling near or far, she'll love the security of knowing that with this genius tracker, a lost item won't mean lost hope.
$29 at Amazon
Swarovski
A show of your love

Swarovski Infinity Bracelet

The design signifies infinity, which means she'll be in your heart forever: an apt statement to make on Mother's Day in sweet rose gold with Swarovski crystals. Plus, on the same clasp, she'll also get a dainty bonus bracelet for some added sparkle.
$96 at Amazon
Kampasy
Grow, Mom, Grow

Kampasy Watering Can

So Mom has a green thumb, eh? With its stainless steel body and curved wooden handle, this watering can is the perfect blend of form and function. It holds 35 ounces of H2O so she can keep all of her plant babies hydrated in style.
$25 at Amazon
Dragon Touch
Every picture tells a story

Dragon Touch Digital Picture Frame

If her entire phone camera roll is photos of the grandkids, this Wi-Fi-enabled digital picture frame is a perfect way for her to show them off. Have one of up to 40,000 heartwarming family tableaux be the last thing she sees when heading out the door and the first thing welcoming her back home.
$90 at Amazon
Eufy
Ease her Load

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac

The only thing better than Mom not having to do the vacuuming herself? Her not even having to be home when it happens! All it takes is a click on her phone or the Eufy app before she heads out the door and this smart sucker will have her floors pristine well in time for her return.
$140 at Amazon
Zappos
Style and Comfort

Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Sandals

Whether Mom's day includes a trip to the outlets, a casual working lunch or an afternoon cocktail with her girls, Birkenstock sandals will fit the bill. They're a fan favorite of anyone who likes comfy shoes, and we can’t help but love this pretty silver pair. Also available in copper and navy.
$140 at Nordstrom
Cozy Earth
Loungewear as pretty as she is

Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set in Stretch-Knit

Remember all those times she tucked you in and sent you off to Dreamland? Return the favor with these luxe buttery-soft pj's. They're so soft and indulgent that they've even made Oprah’s Favorite Things List. Available in nine colors, two lengths (regular and tall) and sizes ranging from S to XXXL.
$146 at Cozy Earth
Nordstrom
The ultimate carryall

Longchamp Large Le Pliage Tote

Now that she's all geared up and ready to take on the world, let's make sure she looks stylish as all get-out when she steps out that door. If it's good enough for Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle — both fans — then Mom will probably like it, too.
$155 at Nordstrom
Cuyana
A Luxurious essential

Cuyana Leather Travel Case Set

If your mom has the travel bug, or just likes to keep her go-to supplies close at hand while she's out and about, she's going to love this sleek pebbled-leather toiletry-bag duo. Available in 17 colors, in hues ranging from discreet (Pearl Grey, Ecru, Blush or the Soft Rose shown here) to daring (Red, Sapphire, Jade, Blood Orange).
$128 at Cuyana
Nordstrom
Say it with flowers

Juliska Graham Posey Glass Vase

Every time she breezes by this classy number, she'll remember you, your generosity and your good taste. Feeling extravagant? Place an order for a bouquet to fill the vase.
$78 at Nordstrom
1800Flowers
A Touch of Spring

Fanciful Spring Tulip & Iris Bouquet

This bouquet of tulips and irises are the perfect blossoms to fill her new Juliska Graham vase (shown above).
$56 at 1800Flowers
Laneige
No-effort beauty

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Two big things going for this choice: 1) She's unlikely to buy this for herself; 2) At this price, you can get her a few! Tons of celebs sing the praises of how hydrating this popular lip mask is. It comes in five flavors, so there's bound to be one she'll like — Berry, Gummy Bear, Mango, Sweet Candy or Vanilla.
$24 at Amazon
Renpho
Just say Ahhh

Renpho Heated Eye Massager

Is this the sexiest device she'll ever see? Nope. But it's got a seductive power all its own. This massager has built-in heating pads, provides oscillating pressure and rhythmic percussion massaging, and features a Bluetooth speaker. It's the ideal gift for helping her unwind before bed — or whenever. Be sure to click the on-page coupon.
$48 at Amazon
Genuine Fred
Cooking perfection

Genuine Fred Obsessive Chef Bamboo Cutting Board

This solid bamboo Obsessive Chef cutting board from Genuine Fred has guidelines etched into the surface so Mom can precisely julienne carrots and batonnet celery sticks.
$26 at Amazon
Photo: Pluto
For her best slumber ever

Pluto Pillow

This custom pillow from Pluto will send your mom right to the moon when she lays her head down on it. Input some basic info on her body type and her current sleeping situation via the manufacturer's website, and this life changer will show up on her doorstep ready to bestow that magic combo of comfort and support. Sleep tight, Mom!
$125 at Pluto
Live Fine
For the ultimate at-home spa

Live Fine Towel Warmer with LED Display

The day behind her, Mom will love a luxurious bubble bath or hot shower to de-stress and refresh .... and a fluffy, toasty towel awaiting her. This handy gadget can also warm her pj's, throw blanket or bathrobe.
$100 at Amazon
AeroGarden
For the gourmand

AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit

Mom will keep that relaxed vibe going right into dinner as she harvests her own home-grown, just-plucked herbs from this hydroponic indoor garden. The seed kit includes pods for mint, thyme, parsley, dill and two varieties of basil.
$101 at Amazon
Amazon
Reading time = Her time

Kindle Paperwhite, 16GB with 6.8" display

Is mom a reader, not a watcher? How might she feel about access to an entire library's worth of her favorite books? That's just what she'll have with this model's 16 gigs of storage. She'll also have an adjustable light source and a battery that can last up to 10 weeks on one charge.
$150 at Amazon
Nordstrom
Cozy time

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket

When it's time for your mom or mother-in-law to decamp to the couch to watch her stories, she'll have you to thank when she's swaddled in one of these luxe throws (available in Cream, Pink, Soft Camel, White, Smokey Blue, Dove and Indigo).
$147 at Nordstrom
Sephora
A complete skincare system

Sunday Riley Go to Bed With Me Anti-Aging Night Routine

This set is so awesome we're deliberately overlooking the potentially queasy Oedipal suggestions of its name. Her evening ablutions will include: Ceramic Slip Cleanser, Pink Drink Firming Resurfacing Essence, Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment, Luna Retinoid Sleeping Night Oil, High-Dose Retinoid Serum and Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream.
$93 at Sephora