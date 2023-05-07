The 25+ best Mother's Day gifts for 2023: Coach, Cozy Earth, Yankee Candle and more

Whether you're angling to one-up your siblings or show your everlasting love, you're sure to find something to wow the mom in your life. (Photos: Coach, Cozy Earth, Amazon)

Mother's Day is coming up fast, and we get it: Every year, right about now, you cast about for an inspired, useful or indulgent present, only to procrastinate and wind up grabbing something in a rush that neither of you wind up very excited about. That stops now with this, our 2023 rundown of the best Mother's Day gifts that'll keep on giving, not to mention make you look good. (And if you give one of these to your mother-in-law, you will look especially good!) This year, we decided to take the idea of Mother's Day quite literally, with items designed to brighten up her earliest waking moments, keep her organized and stylish through lunchtime and beyond, and pamper her like a queen all the way to bedtime. Parcel out these gift ideas among your siblings or be the biggest of big shots and grab ’em all. You'll find recommendations for new moms, your mother-in-law and the mother figure in your life.

Coach Outlet Small packages = Good things Coach Mini Skinny ID Case How cute is this? Practical, too! If you want to give your mom — or mom-in-law — a stylish designer piece without breaking the bank, try this adorable Coach card case, available in Black, Taupe, Pale Pistachio, Papaya, Petunia, Waterfall, Chartreuse and Red (shown here). $26 at Couch Outet

Kate Spade Surprise A bit of bling Kate Spade Surprise Full Circle Pendant and Earrings Simple and elegant, this très affordable jewelry set will elevate any outfit. Just wait for your ears to ring every time someone asks Mom where she got this adorable duo. $35 at Kate Spade Surprise

Body Restore shower upgrade Body Restore Aromatherapy Shower Bombs For moms who prefer long showers over a bubble bath, these steamers are a perfect indulgence. All she needs to do is place one under the stream of water to enjoy an elevated experience. This six-piece set includes one each of Eucalyptus Mint, Lavender, Citrus, Tea Tree, Rose and Milk Honey. $12 at Amazon

iWalk Recharge her iWalk Mini Portable Charger for iPhone If Mom always forgets to charge her phone, give her this mini-juicer that fits into any purse or pocket and will ensure she's never out of touch. It’s smaller than a lipstick tube! $23 at Amazon

Mirakel For moms who work extra hard Mirakel Shiatsu Massager with Heat And now for a relaxing idyll on the chaise. This wraparound massager will knead away all her kinks, aches and pains. It has three speeds and strength levels (and even a heat setting)! Think of it as symbolic atonement for all the times you've been a pain in her neck. $35 at Amazon

Parlovable A treat for her feet Parlovable Fuzzy Slippers Mom deserves a bit of luxury every day, and these cozy slippers are just the thing to deliver it. They mix a faux rabbit fur upper for next-level softness with a practical, anti-skid rubber sole and a supportive memory foam insole — a combo that she is sure to appreciate. Choose from 12 colors, including cream, caramel, gray, black and pink (shown here). $20 at Amazon

Yankee Candle Clear the air Yankee Candle Lilac Blossoms Classic Jar How about some olfactory accompaniment to all that rub-a-dub-dub serenity? This option features a gorgeous blend of lavender, white and deep purple lilacs and has a burn time of up to 110 minutes. $17 at Amazon

Lululemon Look ma, no hands! Lululemon Everywhere belt bag This über-popular fanny pack is simple in structure and aesthetics, which means it can go everywhere and with everything. It's made with water-repellent nylon and features a zippered main compartment and an interior pocket to hold all of her essentials. Available in 18 colors and patterns including pale green, black, silver and light pink (shown here). $38 at Lululemon

Ember Rise and shine Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2, 14 Oz. Smart? This mug's downright ingenious! It can be set for Mom's desired tea or java temp (anywhere between 120° and 145°) and on a full charge will keep it at that exact temp for up to 80 minutes — long enough to check the morning's headlines, do the crossword ... and send a "Love you!" text to the thoughtful offspring who gifted this to her. $120 at Amazon

Cameo Hello from Hollywood Cameo Personalized Video Messages What mom wouldn't love a good-morning message from Dawson (James Van der Beek), he of the eponymous Creek? He's just one of thousands of Cameo celebs who are ready to record a personalized video message for Mother's Day. $300 at Cameo

Apple For on-the-go moms Apple AirTag Maybe Mom's heading off on a business trip; maybe she's just running errands. Whether she's traveling near or far, she'll love the security of knowing that with this genius tracker, a lost item won't mean lost hope. $29 at Amazon

Swarovski A show of your love Swarovski Infinity Bracelet The design signifies infinity, which means she'll be in your heart forever: an apt statement to make on Mother's Day in sweet rose gold with Swarovski crystals. Plus, on the same clasp, she'll also get a dainty bonus bracelet for some added sparkle. $96 at Amazon

Kampasy Grow, Mom, Grow Kampasy Watering Can So Mom has a green thumb, eh? With its stainless steel body and curved wooden handle, this watering can is the perfect blend of form and function. It holds 35 ounces of H2O so she can keep all of her plant babies hydrated in style. $25 at Amazon

Dragon Touch Every picture tells a story Dragon Touch Digital Picture Frame If her entire phone camera roll is photos of the grandkids, this Wi-Fi-enabled digital picture frame is a perfect way for her to show them off. Have one of up to 40,000 heartwarming family tableaux be the last thing she sees when heading out the door and the first thing welcoming her back home. $90 at Amazon

Eufy Ease her Load Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac The only thing better than Mom not having to do the vacuuming herself? Her not even having to be home when it happens! All it takes is a click on her phone or the Eufy app before she heads out the door and this smart sucker will have her floors pristine well in time for her return. $140 at Amazon

Zappos Style and Comfort Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Sandals Whether Mom's day includes a trip to the outlets, a casual working lunch or an afternoon cocktail with her girls, Birkenstock sandals will fit the bill. They're a fan favorite of anyone who likes comfy shoes, and we can’t help but love this pretty silver pair. Also available in copper and navy. $140 at Nordstrom

Cozy Earth Loungewear as pretty as she is Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set in Stretch-Knit Remember all those times she tucked you in and sent you off to Dreamland? Return the favor with these luxe buttery-soft pj's. They're so soft and indulgent that they've even made Oprah’s Favorite Things List. Available in nine colors, two lengths (regular and tall) and sizes ranging from S to XXXL. $146 at Cozy Earth

Nordstrom The ultimate carryall Longchamp Large Le Pliage Tote Now that she's all geared up and ready to take on the world, let's make sure she looks stylish as all get-out when she steps out that door. If it's good enough for Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle — both fans — then Mom will probably like it, too. $155 at Nordstrom

Cuyana A Luxurious essential Cuyana Leather Travel Case Set If your mom has the travel bug, or just likes to keep her go-to supplies close at hand while she's out and about, she's going to love this sleek pebbled-leather toiletry-bag duo. Available in 17 colors, in hues ranging from discreet (Pearl Grey, Ecru, Blush or the Soft Rose shown here) to daring (Red, Sapphire, Jade, Blood Orange). $128 at Cuyana

Nordstrom Say it with flowers Juliska Graham Posey Glass Vase Every time she breezes by this classy number, she'll remember you, your generosity and your good taste. Feeling extravagant? Place an order for a bouquet to fill the vase. $78 at Nordstrom

1800Flowers A Touch of Spring Fanciful Spring Tulip & Iris Bouquet This bouquet of tulips and irises are the perfect blossoms to fill her new Juliska Graham vase (shown above). $56 at 1800Flowers

Laneige No-effort beauty Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Two big things going for this choice: 1) She's unlikely to buy this for herself; 2) At this price, you can get her a few! Tons of celebs sing the praises of how hydrating this popular lip mask is. It comes in five flavors, so there's bound to be one she'll like — Berry, Gummy Bear, Mango, Sweet Candy or Vanilla. $24 at Amazon

Renpho Just say Ahhh Renpho Heated Eye Massager Is this the sexiest device she'll ever see? Nope. But it's got a seductive power all its own. This massager has built-in heating pads, provides oscillating pressure and rhythmic percussion massaging, and features a Bluetooth speaker. It's the ideal gift for helping her unwind before bed — or whenever. Be sure to click the on-page coupon. $48 at Amazon

Genuine Fred Cooking perfection Genuine Fred Obsessive Chef Bamboo Cutting Board This solid bamboo Obsessive Chef cutting board from Genuine Fred has guidelines etched into the surface so Mom can precisely julienne carrots and batonnet celery sticks. $26 at Amazon

Photo: Pluto For her best slumber ever Pluto Pillow This custom pillow from Pluto will send your mom right to the moon when she lays her head down on it. Input some basic info on her body type and her current sleeping situation via the manufacturer's website, and this life changer will show up on her doorstep ready to bestow that magic combo of comfort and support. Sleep tight, Mom! $125 at Pluto

Live Fine For the ultimate at-home spa Live Fine Towel Warmer with LED Display The day behind her, Mom will love a luxurious bubble bath or hot shower to de-stress and refresh .... and a fluffy, toasty towel awaiting her. This handy gadget can also warm her pj's, throw blanket or bathrobe. $100 at Amazon

AeroGarden For the gourmand AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit Mom will keep that relaxed vibe going right into dinner as she harvests her own home-grown, just-plucked herbs from this hydroponic indoor garden. The seed kit includes pods for mint, thyme, parsley, dill and two varieties of basil. $101 at Amazon

Amazon Reading time = Her time Kindle Paperwhite, 16GB with 6.8" display Is mom a reader, not a watcher? How might she feel about access to an entire library's worth of her favorite books? That's just what she'll have with this model's 16 gigs of storage. She'll also have an adjustable light source and a battery that can last up to 10 weeks on one charge. $150 at Amazon

Nordstrom Cozy time Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket When it's time for your mom or mother-in-law to decamp to the couch to watch her stories, she'll have you to thank when she's swaddled in one of these luxe throws (available in Cream, Pink, Soft Camel, White, Smokey Blue, Dove and Indigo). $147 at Nordstrom