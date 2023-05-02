The cheapskate’s guide to Mother’s Day: The best bouquets for the budget-conscious

Gorgeous roses for Mom, up to 50% off. (Photo: Getty Images)

Mother's Day is nigh! Lucky for us, the floral companies are offering some great deals on the flowers that show Mom you love her the mostest. But which bouquet to choose and which companies have the best deals? Before you find yourself spelunking into the farthest reaches of the web to find the best bargain (because, let's face it, roses ain't cheap), take a gander at the deals below. We've done all of the internet-combing for you, and the fruits of our labor are ready for picking (i.e., clicking).

Choose any of these packages below — there's something for every budget! — and know you got a killer deal. So set up that delivery now, before you get closed out ... because there are a lot of mamas out there just waiting to be showered in roses on their big day!

Two dozen mixed roses with chocolates — save $15

1-800-Flowers Two Dozen Assorted Roses with Purple Vase & Chocolate These multi-colored blooms come fresh from farms around the world, and are assembled together with care to ensure the most WOW factor when unboxed. Prices start at $55 for bouquet only. $70 at 1-800-Flowers

1-800-Flowers has been around for decades because they know how to ship a beautiful bouquet quickly and dependably. But they've really outdone themselves here: a stunning bouquet of two dozen mixed roses in a purple vase, accompanied by Sweet Smiles chocolates for just 70 bucks. If that's not a sweet enough deal, you can alter your order to suit your budget — opt for a clear vase or skip the candy. Expedited delivery is available, but we suggest ordering ahead of time for Mother's Day weekend.

A whimsical, sunny bouquet

FTD The Full Nest Bouquet with Vase Let Mom know that even if she wasn't yours, you'd still "pick" her with a gift of garden gorgeousness. This affordable bouquet includes beautiful roses, delphiniums and cheery sunflowers. $65 at FTD

That household name of flower retailing, FTD is offering this Full Nest Bouquet for that special May day. It's flush with an artist's palette of colors, like pretty periwinkle and sunset orange, and will be the perfect centerpiece for any Mother's Day gathering. The best part: The bouquet with a vase starts at just $65, though you can forgo the vase and purchase the blooms for as low as $50. If you order ahead of time, you can schedule these flowers for Mother's Day weekend delivery.

White roses — an "Enchanted" gift idea

Teleflora Teleflora's Enchanted Cottage Add a pop of purple to Mother's Day with this cottagecore bouquet! Lush white roses mix with lavender waxflower and green pitta negra for an elegant "English garden" look. It's all wrapped up in a bow with a lovely lavender ribbon. $55 at Teleflora

White single-stem and spray roses are accompanied by lavender stock and waxflower for this purple-accented delight dubbed Enchanted Cottage. A pretty ribbon polishes off this charming arrangement with a taste of spring. This bouquet is available in a variety of sizes for as little as $55, and you can pay that off via four interest-free installments. Most Teleflora flowers can be delivered same-day if you order before 2pm, but we suggest getting your order in ahead of time.

Pretty in pink roses and carnations — save $11

Proflowers Sweet & Pretty Bouquet As the name says, these vibrant blooms are sweet and pretty, just like Mom herself! Pink-tinged roses and alstroemeria are accented with lush greenery to create a sweet and feminine gift she'll adore. $62 at Proflowers

You can't go wrong with a pink bouquet, and this fabulous assortment is sure to make Mom's heart swell with joy. Its $62 price tag includes a deluxe-sized bouquet and clear vase, though there's a smaller size for just $49 as well. Some bouquets are same-day eligible, but we suggest getting your order in ASAP.

Long-stem yellow roses — save $16

Proflowers Long Stem Yellow Rose Bouquet Take a trip on the sunny side of the street with a handful of bright yellow blooms. Is Mom your bestie? These vibrant sunshine-y roses are the perfect way to show her how much she means to you. $89 at Proflowers

A cheery 18 yellow roses from Proflowers, these long-stems speak for themselves. After all, yellow roses symbolize friendship, and who is more of a ride-or-die than Mom? This bouquet is 15% off, coming in at $89, down from $105. Get your order in soon for Mom's big day.

One dozen purple roses — save 50%

From You Flowers One Dozen Purple Roses If Mom loves purple — or is just a big Prince fan — this is the bunch for her. This stunning bouquet is sure to make her smile, but in case you want to make absolutely certain, a card message is included with each delivery. $45 at From You Flowers

From You Flowers is offering 50% off this lovely bouquet, and you can customize it to suit your budget. A dozen roses is only $45, and you can upgrade to add a vase (like the clear gem pictured above), balloon, teddy bear or box of chocolates. And get this: You can add another dozen roses for only $20! They even have a customizable vase that you can add a photo to, so you and your Mom can be captured for posterity right on your floral delivery. These flowers are shipped inside a From You Flowers gift box and available for next day flower delivery. Send flowers online prior to 10pm for guaranteed overnight delivery, or select a future delivery date.

One dozen Wild Rainbow roses — save 50%

For You Flowers One Dozen Wild Rainbow Roses Roy G. Biv says that this is the one-of-a-kind bouquet for Mom! Each petal undergoes a special process to enhance color, for a truly magical piece of art she'll be proud to display at home (and on Insta to her buddies). $55 at For You Flowers

If your mom is a little quirky (or a lot), then these unique rainbow roses will be as extraordinary as she is. Save 50% on these magical blossoms, and then dress 'em up with add-ons like one of From You Flowers' custom vases. We're fans of their kicky "Love you to the moon and back" vase option for an extra $13. Get in your order now for guaranteed delivery, or check out FYF's same-day options.

Sorbet rose bouquet — save $5

Let Mom know just how much you care by surprising her with a sorbet-inspired arrangement that's almost as sweet as she is. This gorgeous bouquet of 18 blooms from 1-800-Flowers is on sale for just $57 — including the clear vase pictured above — though you can also opt for a purple vase or double the amount of roses. Select bouquets are eligible for expedited delivery, but we suggest ordering ahead of time considering the holiday.