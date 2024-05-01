Mother's Day brunch and buffets in Rochester, New York. Where to take mom

Mother's Day is Sunday, May 12, 2024. That weekend, some of the local colleges will be holding graduations and visitors will be in town for the Rochester Lilac Festival. As a result, reservations at popular spots are filling up fast.

Here are some ideas for treating Mom to a delicious day.

20 Deep Winery will host a family-style Mother's Day brunch prepared by Board'n'Bacon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will include bagels and spreads; mixed fruit; candied bacon; mini cinnamon rolls; vegetarian egg casserole; mini charcuterie cups; salad and more. Alcoholic beverages including mimosas will be available for purchase. $48 for adults, $24 for ages 4 to 10. 187 Mendon Ionia Road in Mendon. 20deep.com, (585) 204-7953.

Blue Barn Cidery will host a Mother's Day brunch at Pomona, its wedding and events space at 918 Manitou Road, Hilton. Several seating times are fully booked, but at the time of this story some afternoon slots were available. Stations will feature chicken and waffles; breakfast dishes; salads; pastas; carved meats; desserts and more. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options will be available. $65 includes open bar; $55 non-alcoholic adult; $40 ages 13 to 20; $25 ages 5 to 12; free for children four and under. pomonaatbluebarn.com, (585) 366-7358.

Brown Hound Downtown, in the Memorial Art Gallery at 500 University Ave., will host a Mother's Day Brunch buffet from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Menu highlights will include Biscoff baked French toast with crème anglaise; pearl sugar waffles; chimichurri flank steak with herb roasted potatoes; salads; soups; breakfast and lunch items, desserts and more. $49.99 for adults and $24.99 for kids, which includes coffee, tea, and soft drinks. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. brownhounddowntown.com, (585) 506-9725.

Eagle Vale Golf Club, 4344 Fairport Nine Mile Point Road in Fairport, will host a Mother's Day buffet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will include an omelet station, breakfast fare, carving station, entrees, desserts and a cash bar. $59.99 for adults; $32.99 for children 6 to 12; free for children under six. eaglevale.com, (585) 377-5200.

Genesee Country Village & Museum, 1410 Flint Hill Road, Mumford, will serve a brunch buffet in its meeting center dining room from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It will include pastries, soups, salads, breakfast items, pasta primavera and desserts. A carving station will offer ham, turkey breast, gravy, buttermilk biscuits and assorted condiments. A cash bar will be available. Vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free and dairy-free options are available if you pre-order by May 6. gcv.org, (585) 538-6822.

Lucca Kitchen & Cocktails, 311 North Washington St., East Rochester, will hold a Mother's Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will include breakfast fare; a large selection of Italian dishes; sliced ham and roast beef; pizzas; desserts and nonalcoholic beverages. Cocktail specials will be available for purchase. $55 per person, $20 for kids under 10. luccakitchenandcocktails.com, (585) 248-3470.

The Market at I-Square, 400 Bakers Park in Irondequoit, will host a Mother's Day brunch buffet with seatings at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The menu will include pastries, egg dishes, homemade waffles, avocado toast, homemade desserts and more. $49 with alcohol (mimosas and wine spritzers), $39 without alcohol and $19 for kids 10 and under. marketisquare.com, (585) 266-1111.

Pane Vino on the Avenue, 3400 Monroe Ave., Pittsford, will hold a Mother's Day brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It will feature a carving station; breakfast and lunch dishes; salads; French toast and waffle station; made-to-order pasta tossed in a Parmesan cheese wheel; sweets and ice cream; and a kids' station. A mimosa bar and bloody Mary bar will be available. $59 for adults, $14 for children under 12; free for under 3. panevinorochester.com, (585) 586-7000.

The Rochester Museum and Science Center, 657 East Ave., will host a Mother's Day brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Star Theater in the Strasenburgh Planetarium. It will include a breakfast buffet, coffee and tea bar, bloody Mary and mimosa stations, and a viewing of The Sky Tonight planetarium show. $75 per person; free for children three and under. includes admission to the show. Reserve by noon May 3. rmsc.org, (585) 271-4320.

Simply Crepes, with locations in Pittsford, Canandaigua and Penfield, will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. serving its regular menu, including gluten-free and dairy-free options. Cocktail options include boozy coffee flights and mimosa flights. The outdoor patios will be open, weather permitting. simplycrepes.com.

The Thirsty Turtle, 7422 Victor Pittsford Rd., Victor, will hold a brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will include pastries, breakfast fare, fried chicken bites, mac and cheese, Caesar salad, prime rib carving station, juices, coffee and more. $44.95 for adults includes a mimosa or bloody Mary; $16.95 for ages 3 to 12 and free for children 2 and under. thirstyturtlevictor.com, (585) 924-4010.

Zugibe Vineyards, 4248 E. Lake Road, Geneva, will hold a dandelion-themed brunch with welcome mimosas and live entertainment. It will include a prime rib and ham carving station, quiches, brunch dishes, fried chicken, waffles, juice and coffee, sticky cinnamon buns, mimosas and bloody Marys. $45; $25 for kids 5 to 14. zugibevineyards.com, (315) 585-6402.

Other Mother's Day ideas

Black Button Distilling, 1344 University Ave., will host a Mother's Day cocktail class and brunch buffet from noon to 3 p.m. Learn to make two cocktails highlighting lilac-infused gin and enjoy a brunch buffet, which will include waffles, French toast dredged in its bourbon creme, bacon and fresh fruit. $75. It also will be serving its regular brunch menu. blackbuttondistilling.com, (585) 730-4512.

Iron Smoke Distillery, 111 Parce Ave., Fairport, will host a Mother's Day Psychic Fair from 2 to 7 p.m. It will feature fortune forecasts, local artisans and a special MOMosa menu. Admission is free. ironsmokedistillery.com, (585) 388-7584.

New York Kitchen, 800 South Main St., Canandaigua, will hold a Mother's Day brunch cooking class from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in its hands-on kitchen. The menu will include lemon ricotta pancakes with berry compote, candied maple bacon and fruit salad. A complimentary mimosa will be served at the end of class. $80. nykitchen.com, (585) 394-7070.

This story may be updated with additional options. If you have an event you'd like considered, email complete information (restaurant name, address, phone number, website, event details and cost) to tracys@gannett.com by noon Friday, May 3.

