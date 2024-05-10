Mother’s Day rush at local restaurants

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) – Local restaurants are preparing for a lot of customers on Mother’s Day.

With Mother’s Day approaching Sunday, May 12th, there’s no better way to celebrate your mom than going out to eat.

The Resort at Glade Springs is hosting a Mother’s Day Brunch on Sunday.

Jamie Henderson, Executive Chef at the Resort at Glade Springs, said coping with the rush on Mother’s Day is a top priority.

“We cook in bulk, we cook in batches. We have it done ahead of time and try to keep it as fresh as we can. When you’re serving a couple hundred people at a time, you have to have it ready to go. You don’t want people waiting on their food,” said Henderson to 59News.

Henderson said the Resort at Glade Springs is offering a variety of food on Mother’s Day for a good price.

