The Most Underrated Vegetables You Should Be Eating, According to Chef Sophia Roe

In our interview, Sophia Roe shared her opinion on the two most underrated veggies you're probably not eating. Plus, we discussed why she’s pairing whiskey with ice cream this holiday season and the recipe to her signature cocktail.

In her sunlit culinary studio Apartment Miso, James Beard Award-winning chef Sophia Roe can probably make any set of ingredients become a stylish and tasty dish you want to eat. You’ll often see the Brooklyn-based professional sharing said dishes on social media, promoting food equality in our communities or exploring cultural food trends in her TV series Counter Space. And right now, Roe is gearing up for the holidays and inspiring us in the cocktail space.

While many turn to eggnog and wine, Sophia Roe has partnered with Johnnie Walker to show how their Blue Label whiskey can help you amplify the flavors of your celebratory occasions any time of year. Roe took some time to sit down with EatingWell and dish on this season’s best pairings like her Honey Thyme Ice Cream with Johnnie Walker Blue Label on the rocks and her Perfect Pear Cocktail (get the recipe below!).

Roe also talked about seasonal trends, how to make ice cream without a churner and her favorite underrated vegetables. Plus, she dishes on her holiday food hot takes and the ingredients to her favorite salad dressing all in this interview.

EatingWell: Why have you chosen to partner with Johnnie Walker for the holidays?

Roe: This particular Blue Label whiskey is absolutely delicious, whether you’re drinking it neat or you’re cooking with it. I actually brulée figs with this Blue Label, and it [has] the most unbelievable flavor. It’s like the flavor you get from drinking it neat [is enhanced]. I think that’s so special as a chef to know that you get the flavor times-1000 when you cook with it. It’s what every chef dreams about.

EatingWell: What’s your favorite whiskey cocktail?

Roe: When it comes to whiskies in general, I think people maybe don't know they can actually be part of an elegant cocktail experience. As delicious as they might be neat, this Perfect Pear Cocktail is something that is absolutely delicious. It's got this great, lemony citric acid. It's not overly syrupy. The pear juice really comes through.

EatingWell: Do you have a dish you best enjoy with your Johnnie Walker Blue Label?

Roe: Easily the ice cream. I have this theory that we're going to start seeing this incredible trend of cold desserts even during the holidays. Hot chocolate and eggnog? Absolutely not. People are doing a lot of really cool cold desserts, so it was my nod towards that.

Another reason why I chose this particular dish is I just thought it was really cool to create four separate components. Even if you only have time to make one, you’re still going to get something that pairs well with Johnnie Walker. For instance, that caramel: It pulls these beautiful honey notes from Johnnie Walker. I mean, dip an apple in it. Dip a pear in it. Dip your finger in it. It's so delicious. Same with the brittle. I thought it'd be really cool to incorporate something that perhaps you could gift. Maybe you get someone Johnnie Walker Blue Label and then you also made them some brittle. I just thought that could be really cool and interesting.

EatingWell: Any tips or tricks for people who don’t have an ice cream churner?

Roe: Yes, it’s going to take a little more patience. When you're steeping your milk and honey—when you're whisking in [part of] that milk base to those egg yolks and add it back in—you want to get your temperature to 175°F. Then, once you strain it into a large bowl, chill it. You want to get it super cold. As long as you have a container that has a lid that's freezer-safe—whether you churn it or not—it's going to be so beautiful and creamy. I will say: You're going to have to let it freeze and set overnight, which is not ideal. But for people who don't have an ice cream maker, this is just as good.

EatingWell: What advice do you have for people wanting to make a showstopper dessert this holiday season?

Roe: A great way to go about this is to send out an email and send out texts. “Guys, I'm making a dessert. What are we thinking?” The two answers that aren't allowed are, “Make whatever you want,” or, “I don't care.” That's how you get really cool memories. Getting people involved is the number one way to make things show-stopping. People are going to be thrilled and excited to eat it.

EatingWell: With the content and media you put forth, it’s clear that you care about sustainability and food diversity. What’s one underrated food you wish people would eat more often?

Roe: Oh my gosh, turnips and rutabagas. I think people are neglecting them. I would even say, if you cook turnip in heavy cream, add a little thyme, white pepper and a touch of honey … that is a perfect replacement for the ricotta on toast. It's all about how you treat an ingredient, and a rutabaga is the same. Those are two things that are very easy to grow, are native to North America and could be really interesting to have on a plate.

EatingWell: Do you have any holiday food hot-takes?

Roe: I have a few hot takes. I think we should be grating our pears and apples into things using a microplane. One of my favorite salad dressings in the entire universe is just champagne vinegar, grated pear, ginger, olive oil, a little shallot [and] a little garlic. It's just insane with winter leaves. Also, a little bit of grated pear or grated apple on top of ice cream in your caramel: I wish more people did that.

Another thing is all that bread that's happening during Christmas holiday, Thanksgiving, etc. That to me is the most delicious bread crumb situation. Bread is actually one of the top five things that goes to waste, so I would love to see more people repurposing their bread, thinking of bread puddings, French toast, etc. Use that bread up!

EatingWell: What does eating well mean to you?

Roe: It means eating exactly what you want with exactly the people that you want at exactly the time that you want. It is high-access, high-family, high-love or maybe no-family. Maybe you just really want to eat alone. But I think eating well just means having access to all the things that you want and that you need.

Sophia Roe’s Perfect Pear Cocktail

This recipe is Sophia Roe’s signature cocktail creation, best paired with her Brûléed Figs with Pickled Pear and Whipped Miso Maple Ricotta.

Active: 5 minutes

Total: 5 minutes

Servings: 2

Ingredients

1½ ounces Johnnie Walker Blue Label whiskey

½ ounce Jinro 24 (Shochu)

½ ounce at St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur

¾ ounce lemon juice

3 ounces Martinelli's Sparkling Cider

1 twig thyme or rosemary for garnish

Directions

Step 1

Add ingredients into an ice filled cocktail shaker. Shake and strain into an ice-filled highball glass. Top with sparkling cider and garnish with a sprig of thyme or rosemary.



