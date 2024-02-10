The Most Searched Super Bowl Recipe In The South Is Air Fryer Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings

They're finger-lickin' good.

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

It's no secret that Southerners love football (even when an SEC team isn't playing) and any excuse to throw a party. We're pros when it comes to tailgating in the fall, but we also know how to make Super Bowl Sunday feel special. As with any watch party, it starts with the snacks.

Chances are you're putting out an array of chips and dips, whipping up sliders or smash burgers, and baking some football inspired sweets, but nothing says it's a big game day like a handheld appetizer. While ranch water might be the South's most searched drink recipe (even for the Super Bowl) and ham delights are the most searched appetizer year-round, when it comes to the Super Bowl we love a classic game day recipe.

So, while you're likely thinking it's buffalo chicken dip (which we are head-over-heels for) the most searched Super Bowl recipe in the South is Air Fryer Lemon Pepper Wings.



Caitlin Bensel

Air Fryer Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings

What We Love About These Lemon Pepper Wings

While Southerners are crazy about these wings for their delicious flavor, it's the ease of the recipe that make them a staple from weeknight dinners to game day appetizers alike.

You only need five ingredients (lemon pepper, salt, butter, olive oil, and of course chicken wings), plus 20 minutes of hands-on time. In our book, this immediately makes this recipe a Super Bowl winner. From start to finish, they're ready in under an hour. And thanks to the handy air fryer, this recipe is relatively mess-free.

As for why everyone will be reaching for seconds...or thirds (hey, who's counting!)—it's because each wing is perfectly crispy and saucy. Be sure to pat dry each piece of chicken before adding the seasoning to ensure they're extra crispy. Once the wings are mostly cooked they're tossed with melted butter and more lemon pepper, then put back in the air fryer for a few minutes. This allows the skin to crisp up before being coated in sauce.

Related: The Best Chicken Wings Recipes for When You're Winging a Last-Minute Game Day Feast

Caitlin Bensel

Why Make Wings In The Air Fryer

We'll always love oven-baked, smoked, and fried chicken wings but it's hard to beat the ease of a hassle-free air fryer recipe. Thanks to the air fryer's fan that evenly circulates the heat, you get perfectly crispy chicken on the outside and tender meat on the inside without the mess of frying oil or heating the grill.

Plus, the handy kitchen appliance makes it easy to whip up fresh batches as needed while hosting without missing a second of the game...or the halftime show!



Related: How To Use An Air Fryer

What To Dip These Wings In

The best part about a platter of wings is that guests can dunk them in sauce as they please. Here are a few of our favorites.

Honey mustard is our favorite to complement the natural sweetness of the lemon pepper seasoning

Alabama White Sauce is also a delicious, creamy classic

Homemade Blue Cheese Dressing is a traditional choice and never disappoints

Herbed Buttermilk Ranch Dressing is a nice touch if you want something homemade – or you can always grab a bottle of your favorite store-bought variety



For more Southern Living news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Southern Living.