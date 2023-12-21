This is the most searched for Christmas cookie recipe in Wisconsin, according to Google

Christmas cookies from top row left, Christmas Kolache, Raspberry Meringue Kisses; center row from left, Trifecta Treat Bar, Chocolate Cherry Nuggets and baklava; lower row from left, Darlene’s Sugar cookie, Peanut Butter Blossom and Santa Claus cookie. These recipes were submitted by cookie sale bakers and made by Journal Sentinel testers.

Every year, bakers in search of inspiration, or in times of desperation, turn to Google to find treats to whip up for holiday parties, family gatherings and office events.

Don't you worry, Google keeps track of all that data, and with that comes the 2023 most-searched cookies of each state. Some go with classics. Others found some more ... interesting options.

Here's where Wisconsin stands on its cookie searching.

What is the most searched Christmas cookie in Wisconsin?

That would be peanut butter blossoms. For those unfamiliar with the name, you may recognize them from this description: small peanut butter cookies with Hershey's Kisses pressed on top. The easy-to-make treats are always a crowd-pleaser and we stand by our state's cookie crowd.

Did any other states match Wisconsin's cookie?

Yes, three other states also had peanut butter blossoms as their most-searched Christmas cookie: Minnesota, North Dakota and Ohio.

What are the most-searched Christmas cookies in nearby states?

Google shows that Wisconsin's neighbors searched most for:

Red Velvet Cookies (Illinois)

Peanut Butter Blossoms (Minnesota)

Sugar Cookies (Michigan)

Peppermint Christmas Cookies (Indiana and Iowa)

What states had "unique" cookies?

Most states stuck to the classics or even modern classics: gingerbread, Italian cookies, vanillekipferl and kitchen sink cookies.

However, we cannot stand idly by and not mention that Alabama's most searched Christmas cookie was fruit cake cookies. We don't mean to yuck anyone's yum, but, as the data shows, Alabama stands alone with that one.

What other sweets does Wisconsin enjoy?

Custard and kringle, but we aren't picky — especially if it's something on sale.

