The Most Popular Toys of 2023 Around the World

Believe it or not, Barbie isn't number one.

With both Christmas and Hanukkah behind us, your kids are probably now spending the rest of their winter break playing with all of those new toys and gadgets they may have gotten. But did their holiday wish lists have some of the most popular toys of the year on them?

The Toy Zone is out with its annual report of the most popular toys of 2023. The website looked at Google search data to find the most popular toys in every country around the world. Any guesses? The top toy may not be what you think...

What Are the Top Toys of 2023?

Did you guess Barbie? What about game consoles? Or even Lego? Well, you guessed wrong.

According to The Toy Zone, the ancient game of Ludo took the top spot in 20 countries around the world. The game originated in India and was known as pachisi. The name Ludo came from England in 1896. It's a strategy game that can be played between two to four players.

Don't worry Barbie fans, the doll had a solid showing, tied with the yo-yo for the most searched toy in 16 countries, mainly in Africa and Latin America. Other dolls like Bratz and L.O.L. Surprise also rank high.

What Are the Top Toys in the United States?

You'd think Barbie would be among the top toys in the U.S., but searches for superhero toys ruled in 2023. In particular, Catwoman toys took the top spot. The Toy Zone reports the character gained a resurgence following her role in The Batman movie in 2022. There was also a Catwoman figure from McFarlane Toys that was released this year which became popular among collectors.

Across all of North America, it was actually the game of Pictionary that took the top spot, followed by the yo-yo and yes, Barbie.

So Where's Barbie on the Most Popular Toys List?

Barbie was so popular in 2023, that she has her own list in The Toy Zone's survey. This past year, Mattel released a Barbie with Down Syndrome—and she was the most popular doll in ten countries around the world. That includes Ireland, Finland, Switzerland, and South Africa.

The second most popular Barbie was the Fashionistas line, followed by Princess Adventure, and Fashion Fairytale.

Top Gaming Consoles Around the World

It's the Nintendo Switch that's most searched for around the world, in 51 countries to be exact. But interestingly enough, not here in the United States. The Xbox Series S was second followed by the top gaming console in the U.S.—the Steamdeck. The PS5 and Xbox Series X round out the top five according to The Toy Zone.

Which Lego Set is the Most Popular?

Lego is a timeless toy that captures the imagination of both kids and adults. With countless characters and themes to suit everyone's preferences, the top Lego sets around the world were based on Super Mario and Marvel. They were the most searched in ten different countries.

Lego Technic took the third spot, followed by Flowers. Star Wars sets were the most searched in the United States.

Do Not Pass Go, Do Not Collect $200

Are you a Monopoly purist or do you have special editions of the game on your shelf? Turns out, around the world, the Classic Monopoly game remains the favorite. It's the most popular in six countries. The Friends edition came in second, followed by The Simpsons.

According to The Toy Zone when Hasbro got the rights to Monopoly in 1991, that's when they started branching out with other brands. Just seven years later, Hasbro created 65 different Monopoly editions based off your favorite TV shows, movies, cities, and colleges—and that number continues to grow.

