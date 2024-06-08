What are the most popular dog breeds in Nashville?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Based on a survey by the American Pet Products Association, dogs can be found in 65.1 million households, making pooches the most popular pets in the U.S. However, depending on the locality, some breeds are found in more homes than others.

In order to determine the five most popular dog breeds in 25 major American cities, U.S. News & World Report analyzed a database of dog breeds, uncovering some interesting insights into dog ownership trends.

According to projected population estimates for 2024 from World Population Review, which are based on recent U.S. Census estimates, Nashville is the 21st most populous city in America with 677,519 people.

Among the thousands of dog owners in Music City, U.S. News & World Report said the five following breeds are most common:

Goldendoodle Golden Retriever Lagotto Romagnolo Labrador Retriever Siberian Husky

For the U.S., in general, researchers said these are the 25 most popular dog breeds:

Chihuahua French Bulldog Golden Retriever German Shepherd Shih Tzu Goldendoodle Yorkshire Terrier American Pit Bull Terrier Pit Bull Black Labrador Retriever Maltese Pomeranian Miniature Dachshund Yellow Labrador Retriever Siberian Husky Miniature Schnauzer Boxer Australian Shepherd Pug American Bully Beagle Chocolate Labrador Retriever Boston Terrier Rottweiler Miniature Poodle

According to U.S. News & World Report, some of the top 10 national breeds are among the most common in many large cities, but so are various other breeds farther down the list — or maybe not even on it — like the Siberian Husky, Rottweiler, Miniature Dachshund, Pug, and English Springer Spaniel.

“One thing that seems constant, however, is the special place pets have in the hearts of their owners. That could help explain why the pet insurance industry has continued to grow,” the report states. “The North American Pet Health Insurance Association reports that the number of pets insured in the U.S. has increased by an average of 22.6% annually since 2020. The majority of insured pets in the U.S. are dogs.”

