Our Most Popular Chicken Dinners Of 2023

Just in time: A dozen delicious ideas for planning your 2024 suppers.

Fred Hardy II; Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

There are so many holidays with a signature main: the prime rib Aunt Betty serves on Christmas Day; the baked ham Mama makes on Easter Sunday; the roasted turkey Uncle Joe cooks on Thanksgiving. And while chicken doesn't always make an appearance on special occasions, we have so many family-favorite recipes that we break out year after year. Chicken is reliable and versatile: it's a great choice for weeknight dinners, Sunday suppers, and Saturday afternoon lunches or brunches. In 2023, you raved about so many of our chicken dishes, from the classic Chicken and Dumplings to the new social media sensation Marry Me Chicken (it's a keeper), that we've decided to share the best of the year. Here's a dozen delicious recipes to help you plan your 2024 meals.



Caitlin Bensel; Food Stylist: Torie Cox

A chicken recipe that guarantees wedding bells? How sweet that sounds. This recipe is is ready in just 35 minutes and is made with sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil, cream, Parmigiano Reggiano, and white wine.

Fred Hardy II; Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

Break out the slow cooker. Made in the style of the classic Mississippi Roast (another Southern favorite), except that chicken stars in this convenient and easy to make recipe.

Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Torie Cox

A true Southern classic. Prepared by lightly breading boneless pieces of chicken in a flour-and-cracker mixture, and then frying it in oil. Like chicken-fried steak, this is a dish that the entire family will love.

Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Chicken and rice in a casserole? Bring it on. Instead of using a casserole or rectangular baking dish, our Test Kitchen made this recipe in a Dutch oven –-but we shared tips on exactly how to get it done with whatever pan you have in your kitchen.

Morgan Hunt Glaze, Food Stylist: Jennifer Wendorf, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster

A sweet-and-tangy chicken dinner that comes together in under 30 minutes? Let's hear it for this weeknight winner.

Victor Protasio; Food Stylist: Karen Rankin; Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

This dish will bring back many sweet memories. It's hearty, thanks to the melty cheese, creamy soup, and chicken and pasta, which make it the perfect meal to serve a house filled with hungry guests.

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Christina Daley; Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

Perhaps one of the most iconic Southern dishes of all time and worth the praise. Chicken and dumplings is comfort in a bowl.

Caitlin Bensel, Food Stylist: Torie Cox

While this is our go-to recipe for outdoor gatherings and tailgates, we also make this recipe all winter long. The secret? An easy dry rub recipe that'll have everyone asking for seconds.

Victor Protasio; Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

We're making a case for roasting a chicken at home. While it might not be as simple as buying a rotisserie in the market, this fresh and flavorful recipe is simple and undeniably delicious.

Fred Hardy, Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Rich, creamy, and decadent, this easy-to-pull together casserole really does taste like a million dollars.

Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Prop Styling: Audrey Davis, Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Winner, winner, chicken dinner: Take out your trusty skillet, make this crispy, extra juicy chicken in a rich mushroom sauce, and the whole family will be happy. In fact, one Test Kitchen professional said, "We call this dish 'Old Faithful' at our house, because every single person in our home loves it. It never fails us!"

WILL DICKEY; PROP STYLIST: MISSIE CRAWFORD; FOOD STYLIST: ERIN MERHAR

The perfect addition to pasta night. This recipe for chicken Parmesan casserole is a delicious—and lighter—twist on classic chicken Parmesan.

