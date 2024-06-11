Most popular baby names in Texas in 2023: See top 10 lists for boys, girls, US
The baby names Texas parents chose in 2023 showed significant overlap with the most popular baby names in the country, according to reports from the Social Security Administration.
Here are the names Texas parents loved in 2023.
Most popular baby names in Texas in 2023
Liam and Emma were the most popular baby names in the Lone Star state last year, according to SSA data.
Liam and Noah have consistently ranked first and second, respectively, for the most popular boy names in Texas over the past five years. Emma and Olivia have fluctuated between first and second since 2019.
Most popular boy names in Texas
Liam
Noah
Mateo
Santiago
Sebastian
Elijah
Oliver
Ezra
Lucas
Levi
Santiago rose slightly in popularity from 2022, switching places with Sebastian. Ezra and Lucas replaced Daniel and Jose in ranking eighth and ninth, respectively. The remainder of the top ten names remained consistent.
Most popular girl names in Texas
Emma
Olivia
Camila
Mia
Isabella
Sophia
Sofia
Amelia
Charlotte
Ava
In 2023, Emma replaced Olivia as the most popular girl name in Texas. Mia and Isabella also switched rankings from 2022, as did Amelia and Sofia. Charlotte, which previously held the eleventh spot, replaced Luna as the ninth most popular girl name in Texas.
Top boys and girls names in the US in 2023
Nearly half of the most popular boy names in Texas also made an appearance on the nation's list for 2023. All but two of Texas' most popular girl names also made the U.S. list.
Most popular boy names in the US
Liam
Noah
Oliver
James
Elijah
Mateo
Theodore
Henry
Lucas
William
Most popular girl names in the US
Olivia
Emma
Charlotte
Amelia
Sophia
Mia
Isabella
Ava
Evelyn
Luna
Trending baby names in the US
Another page from the SSA lists baby names that have increased the most in popularity from one year to another. According to previous reporting from the USA TODAY Network, the SSA says that many of these trending names seem to be influenced by social media.
Examples of possible inspirations for top names in this category included YouTube and TikTok influencer Kaeli McEwen or Kaeli Mae and TikTok creator Wyatt Eiden. Here's the list of fastest-rising baby names in 2023, according to the SSA.
Trending boy names in the US
Izael
Chozen
Eiden
Cassian
Kyren
Semaj
Kaizen
Kyaire
Jahmir
Jesiah
Trending girl names in the US
Kaeli
Alitzel
Emryn
Adhara
Azari
Kya
Ivey
Ainara
Arely
Scottie
Most popular names in the US, ranked
For the entire list and rankings, and to check how your own name ranks, visit www.ssa.gov/babynames.
