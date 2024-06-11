Most popular baby names in Texas in 2023: See top 10 lists for boys, girls, US

The baby names Texas parents chose in 2023 showed significant overlap with the most popular baby names in the country, according to reports from the Social Security Administration.

Here are the names Texas parents loved in 2023.

Most popular baby names in Texas in 2023

Liam and Emma were the most popular baby names in the Lone Star state last year, according to SSA data.

Liam and Noah have consistently ranked first and second, respectively, for the most popular boy names in Texas over the past five years. Emma and Olivia have fluctuated between first and second since 2019.

Most popular boy names in Texas

Liam Noah Mateo Santiago Sebastian Elijah Oliver Ezra Lucas Levi

Santiago rose slightly in popularity from 2022, switching places with Sebastian. Ezra and Lucas replaced Daniel and Jose in ranking eighth and ninth, respectively. The remainder of the top ten names remained consistent.

Most popular girl names in Texas

Emma Olivia Camila Mia Isabella Sophia Sofia Amelia Charlotte Ava

In 2023, Emma replaced Olivia as the most popular girl name in Texas. Mia and Isabella also switched rankings from 2022, as did Amelia and Sofia. Charlotte, which previously held the eleventh spot, replaced Luna as the ninth most popular girl name in Texas.

Top boys and girls names in the US in 2023

Nearly half of the most popular boy names in Texas also made an appearance on the nation's list for 2023. All but two of Texas' most popular girl names also made the U.S. list.

Most popular boy names in the US

Liam Noah Oliver James Elijah Mateo Theodore Henry Lucas William

Most popular girl names in the US

Olivia Emma Charlotte Amelia Sophia Mia Isabella Ava Evelyn Luna

Trending baby names in the US

Another page from the SSA lists baby names that have increased the most in popularity from one year to another. According to previous reporting from the USA TODAY Network, the SSA says that many of these trending names seem to be influenced by social media.

Examples of possible inspirations for top names in this category included YouTube and TikTok influencer Kaeli McEwen or Kaeli Mae and TikTok creator Wyatt Eiden. Here's the list of fastest-rising baby names in 2023, according to the SSA.

Trending boy names in the US

Izael Chozen Eiden Cassian Kyren Semaj Kaizen Kyaire Jahmir Jesiah

Trending girl names in the US

Kaeli Alitzel Emryn Adhara Azari Kya Ivey Ainara Arely Scottie

Most popular names in the US, ranked

For the entire list and rankings, and to check how your own name ranks, visit www.ssa.gov/babynames.

