What are the most popular baby names in Oklahoma? Social Security Administration releases list

The annual list of popular baby names in the United States was recently released by the the Social Security Administration.

The top three boy names in Oklahoma remained the same compared to 2022 while some fell out of the top 10 completely.

In the list of girl names in Oklahoma, the top 10 names rearranged, but the most popular name stayed the same.

A notable trend in the Sooner State is the decline in popularity of the name Lincoln, which might be attributed to Lincoln Riley's departure from OU.

The name dropped from No. 15 in 2021 to No. 24 in 2022 to No. 63 in 2023.

Just like last year, the name Brent did not crack the Top 100.

Here's a look at the top 10 boy and girl names for babies born in 2023 in Oklahoma:

Top 10 baby names for boys in Oklahoma in 2023:

Liam Oliver Noah Elijah James William Henry Theodore Maverick Mateo

Top 10 baby names for girls in Oklahoma in 2023:

Olivia Amelia Emma Sophia Charlotte Harper Evelyn Hazel Mia Ellie

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Most popular baby names 2024: Liam, Olivia top list for Oklahoma