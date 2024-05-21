These are the most popular baby names in New Jersey for the last year

In 2023, Liam and Olivia emerged as the most popular baby names for boys and girls in New Jersey, according to the latest data from the Social Security Administration.

What are the most popular boy names?

Liam leads the list for boys with 715 registrations, narrowly surpassing Noah, at 702.

Lucas, Joseph, and Michael round out the top five with 430, 410, and 356 respectively.

Some other popular names in the Garden State are, James, Jack, Jacob and Luca making it in the top 10.

What are the most popular girl names?

For girls, Olivia claimed the top spot with 480 registrations. Close behind was Emma with 466, followed by Mia at 447.

Sophia and Isabella also featured prominently with 413 and 396 registrations respectively.

According to the data by the Social Security Administration, Olivia is not only the most popular in New Jersey but ranks as the top choice for parents in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland and many other states as well.

Some other popular names followed were, Charlotte, Ava, Amelia, Madison and Leah making it in to the top 10 most popular names.

The annual list reflects the naming trends among new parents across the state, providing insight into the most favored choices for their newborns. The collection is based on the Social Security card application data.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Most popular baby names in New Jersey for 2023