Here are the most popular baby names in California
SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Many Californians graduating from high school in 2041 will be named Noah, Liam, Olivia or Mia, according to the latest data from the Social Security Administration.
The agency gathered the 100 most popular names by each state for babies born in 2023.
Noah, Liam and Mateo stayed in the top three for male babies. In 2022, Liam ranked No. 1 for the most popular boy name followed by Noah, but dropped down to second place in 2023.
Meanwhile, Olivia and Camila remained in the top three for girl names from 2022, retaining their spots at No. 1 and No. 3 respectively, and Mia replaced Emma in second place. Sebastian has stayed in fourth place for boy names since 2019, according to the SSA.
The following is a list of the top 10 most popular baby names in California in 2023:
Rank
Male Name
Number of Male Babies
Female Name
Number of Female Babies
1
Noah
2,654
Olivia
1,969
2
Liam
2,594
Mia
1,910
3
Mateo
2,400
Camila
1,890
4
Sebastian
2,009
Emma
1,779
5
Santiago
1,603
Isabella
1,643
6
Julian
1,544
Sophia
1,630
7
Oliver
1,537
Sofia
1,349
8
Benjamin
1,328
Luna
1,305
9
Elijah
1,328
Amelia
1,258
10
Ezekiel
1,327
Gianna
1,093
All names were collected from Social Security card applications for babies born in the U.S. after 1879. The data was collected from a sample of records on applications as of March 2024, according to the agency.
