Here are the most popular baby names in California

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Many Californians graduating from high school in 2041 will be named Noah, Liam, Olivia or Mia, according to the latest data from the Social Security Administration.

The agency gathered the 100 most popular names by each state for babies born in 2023.

Children’s book sparks controversy in North County school district

Noah, Liam and Mateo stayed in the top three for male babies. In 2022, Liam ranked No. 1 for the most popular boy name followed by Noah, but dropped down to second place in 2023.

Meanwhile, Olivia and Camila remained in the top three for girl names from 2022, retaining their spots at No. 1 and No. 3 respectively, and Mia replaced Emma in second place. Sebastian has stayed in fourth place for boy names since 2019, according to the SSA.

‘Point-in-Time Count’ reveals areas with the most homeless individuals

The following is a list of the top 10 most popular baby names in California in 2023:

Rank Male Name Number of Male Babies Female Name Number of Female Babies 1 Noah 2,654 Olivia 1,969 2 Liam 2,594 Mia 1,910 3 Mateo 2,400 Camila 1,890 4 Sebastian 2,009 Emma 1,779 5 Santiago 1,603 Isabella 1,643 6 Julian 1,544 Sophia 1,630 7 Oliver 1,537 Sofia 1,349 8 Benjamin 1,328 Luna 1,305 9 Elijah 1,328 Amelia 1,258 10 Ezekiel 1,327 Gianna 1,093

All names were collected from Social Security card applications for babies born in the U.S. after 1879. The data was collected from a sample of records on applications as of March 2024, according to the agency.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.