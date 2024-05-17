Most popular baby boy, girl names in Florida include 10 on hurricane names list for 2024

What's in a name?

Though not necessarily unique, our names are an important part of our identities and exchanging them with others helps us develop relationships.

Choosing a name for a child can be daunting.

To aid new or soon-to-be parents in going with the flow or against the grain when it comes to picking a name for their offspring, the Social Security Administration has published its annual list of the most popular baby names.

The 2023 list, released Thursday, is based on social security card applications made by parents for their newborns in the previous year.

Mirroring the national trend and for the ninth consecutive year, Liam and Noah were Florida's most popular boys' names, while Olivia reigned supreme for the third year on the girls' side, followed by Emma.

In an odd coincidence, 10 of Florida's 100 most popular baby names (or versions thereof) appear on the list of Atlantic hurricane season storm names for 2024 and the supplemental hurricane names list.

Christian (hurricane name Chris), Isaac, Sara (Sarah), Valerie and William are on the hurricane list, while Isla, Jacob (Jacobus), Nolan, Sophie and Will (William) are on the supplemental list.

Here are the most popular baby boy and girl names in Florida and the U.S.:

10 most popular baby boy names in Florida

Liam was tops in 2023 for boys' names with 1,752 social security card applications made, followed by Noah at 1,438.

Liam: 1,752 Noah: 1,438 Lucas: 950 Elijah: 867 Oliver: 792 Dylan: 739 Mateo: 708 Benjamin: 656 Matthew: 656 Luca: 642

10 most popular baby girl names in Florida

Florida girls were named Olivia 1,127 times and Emma (999) overtook Isabella (979) for the No. 2 spot in 2023.

Olivia: 1,127 Emma: 999 Isabella: 979 Mia: 955 Sophia: 915 Amelia: 899 Charlotte: 675 Luna: 655 Ava: 624 Sofia: 581

Most popular baby names in the US

Liam and Noah and Olivia and Emma weren't only tops in the Sunshine State, they eclipsed all other baby boy and girl names across America in 2023.

Boys

Liam Noah Oliver James Elijah Mateo Theodore Henry Lucas William

Girls

Olivia Emma Charlotte Amelia Sophia Mia Isabella Ava Evelyn Luna

You can find the 100 most popular baby names lists for 2023 on the Social Security Administration's website.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Most popular baby names i Florida have odd hurricane connection