Most popular baby boy, girl names in Florida include 10 on hurricane names list for 2024
What's in a name?
Though not necessarily unique, our names are an important part of our identities and exchanging them with others helps us develop relationships.
Choosing a name for a child can be daunting.
To aid new or soon-to-be parents in going with the flow or against the grain when it comes to picking a name for their offspring, the Social Security Administration has published its annual list of the most popular baby names.
The 2023 list, released Thursday, is based on social security card applications made by parents for their newborns in the previous year.
Mirroring the national trend and for the ninth consecutive year, Liam and Noah were Florida's most popular boys' names, while Olivia reigned supreme for the third year on the girls' side, followed by Emma.
In an odd coincidence, 10 of Florida's 100 most popular baby names (or versions thereof) appear on the list of Atlantic hurricane season storm names for 2024 and the supplemental hurricane names list.
Christian (hurricane name Chris), Isaac, Sara (Sarah), Valerie and William are on the hurricane list, while Isla, Jacob (Jacobus), Nolan, Sophie and Will (William) are on the supplemental list.
Here are the most popular baby boy and girl names in Florida and the U.S.:
10 most popular baby boy names in Florida
Liam was tops in 2023 for boys' names with 1,752 social security card applications made, followed by Noah at 1,438.
Liam: 1,752
Noah: 1,438
Lucas: 950
Elijah: 867
Oliver: 792
Dylan: 739
Mateo: 708
Benjamin: 656
Matthew: 656
Luca: 642
10 most popular baby girl names in Florida
Florida girls were named Olivia 1,127 times and Emma (999) overtook Isabella (979) for the No. 2 spot in 2023.
Olivia: 1,127
Emma: 999
Isabella: 979
Mia: 955
Sophia: 915
Amelia: 899
Charlotte: 675
Luna: 655
Ava: 624
Sofia: 581
Most popular baby names in the US
Liam and Noah and Olivia and Emma weren't only tops in the Sunshine State, they eclipsed all other baby boy and girl names across America in 2023.
Boys
Liam
Noah
Oliver
James
Elijah
Mateo
Theodore
Henry
Lucas
William
Girls
Olivia
Emma
Charlotte
Amelia
Sophia
Mia
Isabella
Ava
Evelyn
Luna
You can find the 100 most popular baby names lists for 2023 on the Social Security Administration's website.
This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Most popular baby names i Florida have odd hurricane connection