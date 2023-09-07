The Most Iconic 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes to Get You Through Halloween Szn



One thing I will always stand behind: Hocus Pocus is and will a-l-w-a-y-s be an elite Halloween movie. I mean, besides maybe the Addams, the Sanderson sisters are one of the most iconic families when it comes to spooky szn. When Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker get together with their brooms and vacuum (iykyk), you know where to find us: in front of the screen planning our Halloweekend costumes, ofc. As one of the best witch movies guaranteed to put a spell on you, the stars of the 1993 Disney classic (and recent sequel) gave plenty of memorable quotes and one-liners to last well through Halloween—and let's be real—the rest of the year.

Not to keep you from your annual screening of SJP singing while flying a broomstick, but I went ahead and rounded up the movie's most notable quotes—which also just so happen to make great Halloween IG or TikTok captions this fall. So, without further ado, sistaahhsss, let's dive into the best Hocus Pocus quotes, including witty one-liners, witchy quotes, and some pretty fire comebacks from a talking black cat from both the original and the sequel movies.

“Sistahhhs!” — Winifred Sanderson

“I smell a child.” — Mary Sanderson

"Come, we fly!" — Winifred Sanderson

"It's all just a bunch of hocus pocus!" — Max

"Well, I don't know. Cat's got my tongue." — Winifred Sanderson

"You know, I've always wanted a child. And now I think I'll have one on toast!" — Winifred Sanderson

"I had to wait 300 years for a virgin to light a candle." — Thackery Binx

"It's a full moon tonight. That's why all the weirdos are out." — Dani

"Goodbye cruel world." — Winifred Sanderson

"You lit the Black Flamed Candle?"

"Why was I cursed with such idiot sisters?" — Winifred Sanderson

"I am beautiful! Boys will love me!" — Sarah Sanderson

"Hang onto your heads!" — Winifred Sanderson

"Please don't be sad for me." — Thackery Binx

"You hags! There are not enough children in the world to make thee young and beautiful!" — Thackery Binx

"Well, it says to to form a circle of salt to protect from zombies, witches, and old boyfriends." — Allison

"Aren't you broads a little bit old to be trick or treating?" — Master's Wife

"Dance, dance until you die!" — Winifred Sanderson

"Let’s light this sucker and meet the old broads." — Max

"It’s the burning rain of death! Come, you fools." — Winifred Sanderson

"I love you, jerkface." — Dani

"Why was I cursed with such idiot sisters?" — Winifred Sanderson

"Amok, amok, amok, amok, amok." — The Sanderson Sisters

"Book, darling, come to Mommy!" — Winifred Sanderson

"Say what you want! Just don’t breathe on me." — Max

"Bubble, bubble, I’m in trouble." — Bus Driver

"Why art thou such a pest?" — Winifred Sanderson

"I give up, I’m tired, Winnie. I need, like, a snack and a stool." — Mary Sanderson

"He’s a good zombie." — Max

"Lock up your children. Yes, Salem, we’re back!" — Winifred Sanderson

"Hang him on a hook and let me play with him!" — Sarah Sanderson

"Legend has it, it’s on the sixteenth birthday that witch gets her powers."— Gilbert

"Oh, retinol. What a charming name for a child."— Sarah Sanderson

"It doesn’t matter how young or old you are, you sold your soul! You’re the ugliest thing that ever lived, and you know it." — Dani

"My lucky rat tail!" — Sarah Sanderson

"And then I come home and the gothic Golden Girls are in my garage." — The Mayor

"You’ve literally held a grudge for centuries."— Becca

"It's my curse, that and you two! Get off me you thundering oafs!" — Winifred Sanderson

"Don't get your knickers in a twist! We're just three kindly old spinster ladies." — Winifred Sanderson

"It stands to reason, does it not, sisters dear, that we must find the book, brew the potion, and suck the lives out of the children of Salem before sunrise. Otherwise, it’s curtains. We evaporate! We cease to exist! Dost thou comprehend?” — Winifred Sanderson

“Sisters, we’ve been gone 300 years.” — Winifred Sanderson

“It reeks of children!” — Mary Sanderson



“Everyone here knows that Halloween was invented by the candy companies. It’s a conspiracy.” — Max

"Oh look, another glorious morning. Makes me sick!" — Winifred Sanderson

"Come little children, I'll take thee away. Into a land of enchantment. Come little children, the times come to play. Here in my garden of magic." — Sarah Sanderson

"Sisters, All Hallow's Eve has become a night of frolic, where children wear costumes and run amok!" — Winifred Sanderson



“I’ll have your guts for garters, girl!” — Winifred Sanderson



“I killed you once. I shall kill you again, you magotty malfeasance!” — Winifred Sanderson

“Damn, damn, damn! Double damn.” — Winifred Sanderson

“Oh, I’ve been [to Hell], thank you. I found it quite lovely.” — Winifred Sanderson



“Thackery Binx, thou mangy feline. Still alive?” — Winifred Sanderson



“You’re going to turn me into one of those fat, useless, contented house cats.” — Thackery Binx



“It’s not Dad. It’s Dadcula." — Dave

“Oh, the leaves are great, but, I — I don’t know just all this Halloween stuff.” — Max



“Wrench! Trollop! You bucktoothed, mop-riding firefly from hell! — Billy Butcherson



