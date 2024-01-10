Who is the most famous person on Travis Kelce's phone? He didn't give the 'easy answer'

Travis Kelce refused to give the obvious answer when he was asked to name the most famous person in his phone.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who's dating global superstar Taylor Swift, was put on the spot during an interview for the team's TikTok account.

"Boom, we want to know the most famous person on your contact list," Kelce is told in the video. "Don't give us the easy answer!"

“The easy answer? You guys know the easy answer,” Kelce, 34, responds with a grin.

The two-time Super Bowl winner then names a different pop star familiar to fans. “J.T., Justin Timberlake,” says Kelce.

The athlete follows up by pointing to the camera. "J.T., my man," he says.

When asked if Timberlake would answer if he were to call him right then and there, Kelce doesn't mince words.

“No, not a chance,” Kelce says. “And I know you, and I appreciate you, Justin. But he’s a busy man, he’s a busy man.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in New York in October 2023. (Gotham / Getty Images)

Though he and Swift have been a steady item since the summer, Kelce didn't join the “Anti-Hero” singer at the 2024 Golden Globes awards ceremony on Jan. 7.

Instead, Swift, 34, hung out in one of her famous all-girl power crews alongside bestie Selena Gomez and pals Keleigh Teller and Emma Stone.

A clip of Swift gasping at the ceremony after Gomez whispered something private to her went viral as fans tried to guess what the pair were discussing.

Swift’s concert film “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” was nominated for the cinematic and box office achievement award. When she lost to “Barbie,” she showed what a good sport she was by leading a standing ovation for the film.

Swift was less enthusiastic about a joke the night's host, Jo Koy, told about her and Kelce's romance during his opening monologue. Her response to that went viral too.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift,” Koy quipped.

That's when the camera panned over to a stone-faced Swift, who slowly lifted her champagne glass and took a sip.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com