The Most Family-Friendly Cities of 2023—Did Yours Make the List?

Opendoor has released its second annual list, spotlighting a new trend—families "simple-sizing" their lives.

If change is in the air for your family and you’re considering a move to a new city—perhaps one with less “hustle and bustle” and more of a “great outdoors” vibe—Opendoor is out with its second annual list of top family-friendly cities.

The 2023 picks celebrate 15 communities across the U.S. that offer outdoor spaces and parks, reflecting a trend they’ve noticed among families seeking “community, simpler living, and an opportunity to build a network of like-minded families.”

Opendoor broker Jennifer Patchen tells Parents their survey results reflect how many families are looking to 'simple-size’ their lives. “It’s not quite upsizing, not quite downsizing, but rather, somewhere in-between. It’s the act of making intentional lifestyle choices that embrace simple living,” says Patchen.



Families Look to Get Outside

In Opendoor’s survey, health and quality time came across as huge priorities for families when choosing where they should live. “70% prioritized a healthy lifestyle including diet and exercise, and 68% said more time with friends and family is key,” says Patchen. “What’s more, 51% of respondents noted that having outdoor activities nearby is a priority.”

The 15 family-friendly cities on Opendoor’s list geographically cover much of the country (though there are some states with multiple cities such as Texas and California). Patchen says Opendoor was pleasantly surprised to see the level of investment cities nationwide are making in park development and prioritizing open spaces. The chosen cities all feature parks, community centers, and open spaces.

“Spending time outside improves one’s health, and can help kids’ learning, behavior, and mental well-being,” explains Patchen. The American Academy of Pediatrics agrees that playing outside improves the quality of life for kids of all ages. To choose the cities on their list. Opendoor identified “family-friendly” geotags (such as kindergarten, playground, school, park, and museums) on OpenStreetMap, an open database, that were within three miles of all addresses where Opendoor Brokerage operates (Opendoor Brokerage operates in 50+ metro areas nationwide).

All of the 2023 Family-Friendly Cities feature kid-friendly, local activities. “Our new number one and first-time entrant to the list, Somerville, MA, boasts playgrounds—the Chuckie Harris Playground in East Somerville has an oversized slide that any little one would enjoy—to outdoor areas—the Somerville Community Path runs from Lowell Street through Davis Square and is ideal for a family bike ride, walk, or run,” says Patchen.

And, drumroll please—Opendoor’s 2023 Family-Friendly Cities complete list includes:

Somerville, MA Berkeley, CA Cliffside Park, NJ Arlington, VA Watauga, TX Chandler, AZ Denver, CO Portland, OR Valley Stream, NY Garden Grove, CA Coral Gables, FL Bellaire, TX Ann Arbor, MI Mission, KS Avondale Estates, GA

There are five other newcomers to this year's list. The number two city, Berkeley, CA has 48 parks—and Garden Grove, CA is just outside Anaheim which is of course home to Disneyland. Returning cities Denver, CO and Portland, OR each have more than 300 parks.

How to Choose Where to Live

Making a big move to a new area is stressful for anyone, but especially if you are moving your whole family. Before you start your journey and choose a new place to go, Patchen recommends making a list of the things that are most important to your family.

“On that list, highlight the things that are ‘non-negotiables’—home and/or neighborhood features and amenities you won’t budge on—and use this as the starting point for your home search,” she says. “Once you have your starting point, narrow your search by finding an area that has most of your “nice-to-have” features.”

Once you do choose your new home base, Patchen suggests scoping activities your family enjoys as a sure way to connect with other like-minded families. “For example, if you love the outdoors, start with local hiking networking groups; that’s where you are going to find people who also love nature and being outside.”

Finding the right city for you and your family is a personal choice but these are 15 great cities to start researching for some inspiration!



