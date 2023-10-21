Some Of The Most Expensive Celebrity Wedding Dresses of All Time
Originally published on Marie Claire US
1 / 37
A cool $400,000 could get you a Middleton-worthy gown.
A cool $400,000 could get you a Middleton-worthy gown.
A 1995 Toyota Avalon XLS, one of the first Avalons ever built, found in a Colorado junkyard with close to 400,000 miles on the odometer.
In another potential blow to former President Donald Trump, lawyer Kenneth Chesebro becomes the third defendant in the Georgia election interference case to plead guilty and agree to testify.
One reviewer with arthritis said the 4-in-1 gadget 'gives my achy hands a break.'
Over 18,000 shoppers rave about this scrub for a glowy, youthful look. Scoop it up while it's on sale!
Experts are concerned about pharmacy closures across the U.S. making it harder for people to access important medications.
Movie night must: It's a marvel of modern silicone, producing cheap, healthy goodness every time — take it from over 23,000 fans.
Kia has issued a recall that applies to nearly 23,000 units of the Borrego, a big SUV with body-on-frame construction.
This concentrated hydration booster creates a protective barrier that helps prevent moisture loss.
The Liberty failed to make several key players available to reporters after their loss to the Aces in the WNBA Finals on Wednesday night.
KKR Next Generation Technology Growth Fund III -- with roughly $3 billion in capital commitments, $400 million of which came from KKR's own employees. According to a regulatory filing, the group's first tech growth fund, sized at $711 million, boasts an IRR net of the firm's fees of 26.6% currently, including realized and unrealized gains. Its second effort, a $2.2 billion vehicle closed in 2019, has mostly unrealized gains and shows a roughly 18% net IRR.