What’s The Most Creative Way You’ve Ever Quit A Job?

Most of the time, people who quit their jobs either submit a letter of resignation or simply tell their boss that they're leaving. Sometimes, however, people come up with creative — and hilarious — ways to leave their old jobs behind.

For example, this person brought in a "resignation cake."

And this person put in their two weeks notice with a condolence card.

And this person handed in a picture of a cat alongside their resignation letter.

What's the most creative or hilarious way you (or one of your ex-coworkers) ever quit a job? Tell us all about it in the comments, and your story may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!