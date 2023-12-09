What’s The Most Creative Way You’ve Ever Quit A Job?

Most of the time, people who quit their jobs either submit a letter of resignation or simply tell their boss that they're leaving. Sometimes, however, people come up with creative — and hilarious — ways to leave their old jobs behind.

For example, this person brought in a "resignation cake."

congrats i'm putting my 2 weeks
u/Pciber / Via reddit.com

And this person put in their two weeks notice with a condolence card.

i'm sorry for your loss, my last day will be sept 20th
u/ktam1212 / Via reddit.com

And this person handed in a picture of a cat alongside their resignation letter.

this is a picture of my cat, it's also my 2 week notice
u/kokish / Via reddit.com

What's the most creative or hilarious way you (or one of your ex-coworkers) ever quit a job? Tell us all about it in the comments, and your story may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!

