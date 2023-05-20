The 13 most comfortable sandals for women to shop — from Birkenstock to Vionic

You're definitely going to want a pair of these comfy sandals! (Photo: Amazon and Zappos)

Everyone knows that the right pair of shoes can make or break your day. You’ve likely already found your favorite pair of comfortable walking sneakers but with summer on its way, if you’re looking to let your feet breathe, finding the best sandals is key.

While there are thousands of sandals in stores that claim to be comfortable, you’ve probably found out the hard way that most are more painful than they look, whether you have flat feet or high arches. So instead of wasting money on options that give you blisters, pinched toes and achy feet, we turned to podiatrists to find out exactly how to shop for the perfect pair of comfy sandals.

What should you look for when shopping for a comfortable sandal?

As with any shoe, the most important part of finding a comfortable sandal is finding one that fits just right. The sandal should support your entire foot. If too big, your foot will slide, if too small, your foot will hang off the sides or the back. “Sandals should provide the proper support for your feet. I tell all patients to avoid the flat, inexpensive flip flops” said Dr. Alan L. Bass, DPM, CPC, of Central Jersey Foot and Ankle Care. Dr. Hillary Brenner, DPM at NYC Private Medical agreed saying you want to “make sure the width and the length of the sandal perfectly match your foot. For example, the sandal should be as wide as your foot to provide proper support.”

You also want to make sure the sandal’s soles are sturdy and won’t “bend in half like a burrito,” said Dr. Brenner as that can cause some serious damage. Melissa Lockwood, DPM, a podiatrist at Heartland Foot & Ankle Associates in Bloomington, Ill., tells Yahoo Life, if you can easily bend the base of a sandal it’s not giving you the support you need and "it’s almost like you're walking barefoot.”

Are there any features or materials to look for?

When it comes to the upper part of a sandal, you’ll want to look for materials that are soft against the foot and won’t cause unwanted blisters. Dr. Brenner recommends looking for options made from vegan leather, soft leather or suede material and adds you to “make sure there aren't any straps going over bony prominences” to prevent any uncomfortable rubbing.

As for the bottom, the sole should be made from a durable rubber that provides excellent traction on different types of surfaces. Dr. Brenner also added “for the midsole it's good to have a material called EVA which helps with shock absorption or polyurethane, which is lightweight resilient, flexible and helps with shock absorption.”

With these tips in mind, we scoured the internet to find the most comfortable sandals for women available, across multiple categories. Whether you’re looking for supportive slides or hiking sandals with good traction, there's an option on this list for just about everyone. Read on to find the pair that's best for you.

Birkenstock Arizonas have been known as one of the most comfortable sandals around for decades. The classic slides boast a deep heel cup that keeps the natural padding of your foot in place and helps distribute your body weight more evenly. The suede-lined footbed molds to your feet over time for added comfort, while the raised toe bed gives you grip so your feet aren’t sliding around. Even better, the two straps are adjustable so you can find a custom supportive fit. “Most comfortable shoe ever - These sandals are to comfort shoes what mashed potatoes are to comfort food. Year after year, this is the one that works,” raved one shopper.

Vionic Most Comfortable Podiatrist-Approved Sandal Vionic Amber Adjustable Sandal Every pair of shoes from the brand has been specially designed by a team of podiatrists to provide you with the support and comfort you need for a full day on your feet. $90 at Vionic$90 at Nordstrom

Dr. Brenner is a big fan of the podiatrist-designed brand because they are “the most supportive out of a variety of sandals and they have good arch support.” This cute pair is one of Vionic’s most popular pairs of sandals and it’s easy to see why. Not only do they have a Seal of Acceptance from the American Podiatric Medical Association, but they have also been biomechanically designed “to hug your arches and support your feet in comfort,” The sandals have a built-in orthotic that is effective in helping to treat heel pain like plantar fasciitis) and it’s flexible EVA midsole absorbs shock and reduces stress on your feet, ankles, and knees. Plus, shoppers love how versatile they are. “I wore the sandals out of the box walking 12,000+ steps a day and all over Old San Juan during a vacation without a single problem! They look great as well with both pants and skirts,” wrote one.

I first bought the Teva Sport Sandals for a trip to Morocco and they have since became my go-to sandals. Not only do they provide me with pain-free wear but the sleek, minimalist design allows me to pair them with everything from cute dresses to flowy linen pants. The cute kicks feature polyester straps that are super soft against the skin and didn't dig in or give me blisters once, even when I was walking around for 20,000+ steps a day sightseeing. The sandals are fully adjustable thanks to the hook-and-loop straps, so I was able to find my perfect fit and not worry about them slipping or sliding. They also have a contoured footbed for comfort, a durable rubber sole and they are quick-drying so I was able to wear them to the beach and pool without worrying about getting them wet.

Another pair from the podiatrist-designed brand Vionic, these strappy leather sandals feature a sturdy thong that helps your toes get a comfortable grip and a second thicker strap behind that for even more support. There is a heel height of 1.5 inches to give you a slight boost while still making them completely walkable and they boast the brand’s signature Vionic technology that helps support the natural alignment of your foot from the ground up. Even people with foot issues find them incredibly comfortable and supportive. “I own this sandal in every color! Extremely comfortable. I had a partially torn tibial tendon and I thought I could never wear flip-flops or sandals again until I tried these,” said one.

Zappos Most Comfortable Waterproof Sandals Sperry Windward Float Slide Another one of my favorite pairs of sandals this Sperry pair. Not only are they extremely comfortable but they're waterproof, too. $45 at Zappos

Sperry has been producing high-quality footwear since its origination in 1935, and these waterproof slides are no different. I’ve had a pair for over a year now and wear them every time I hit the beach or pool. In addition to being incredibly cushioned and lightweight, they are made from a durable rubber material that molds to my feet. They are on the narrow side which helps keep them in place when I wear them both in and out of the water. Even better, they have a treaded sole that gives them top-notch traction on slippery surfaces.

Another one of Dr. Brenner’s picks these FitFlop flip-flops are made from 100% rubber and have a APMA Seal of Acceptance for footwear found to promote good foot health. “I like the FitFlop brand as the majority of their shoes have a rubber outsole (which helps with friction) and the arch is thick with a wide chunky heel giving extra support,” she said. The biomechanically-engineered sandals are slip-resistant and have a soft jelly upper micro-bubble foam ergonomic footbed that is ultra-comfortable. One happy shopper wrote, “These flip flops are great! They have a nice arch and a cushioned heel. I can wear them all day they are that comfortable!”

These Oofos sandals are as cute as they are comfortable. The sleek slides are odor-resistant and waterproof, and they feature extra cushioning, which helps reduce stress on your feet, knees and lower back. They are approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association and come in six easy-to-match colors. One Zappos customer wrote, “I cannot say enough about this shoe - best slide out there. I feel like I am walking on bouncy clouds. The only con is that it makes me hate all my other shoes.”

Zappos Most Comfortable Sandals for Work Munro Pisces These supportive sandals are so sleek you can wear them anywhere — including the office. $150 at Zappos$150 at Nordstrom

If you’ve been on the hunt for a pair of sandals that are comfortable enough to wear all day and stylish enough to wear to work, look no further than this pair by Munro. The sandals’ suede-covered cork and latex footbed is super soft against your feet and provide ample cushioning, while the stretchy slingback straps provide extra support around the ankle. They have a 1-inch heel height, but shoppers say they are still incredibly comfortable to walk in. “Stylish, very comfortable, and well-cushioned sandal that can be worn with capris as well as casual dresses,” wrote one. “This sandal is great for business travel as it packs well, is very comfortable and has the versatility of being dressed up or down. Loved this sandal so much that this is my second pair.”

Looking for a sandal that you can walk in for miles in? Thousands of shoppers recommend this option from Chaco. The criss-crossing straps and toe loop keep your foot in place, while the brand’s patented Luvseat technology provides “durability, daylong comfort, and arch support.” The ChacoGrip outsoles have 3.0 mm lug depth, so you don’t have to worry about slipping and sliding and they have an adjustable lock buckle at ankle, so you can find your perfect fit. “Chacos never disappoint. Great sandals to wear all day. Sturdy shoes that are great for outdoor activities. Great to walk in all day,” one five-star reviewer noted.

Powerstep Most Comfortable Sandals with Arch Support PowerStep Arch Supporting Thong Sandal Dr. Bass is a consultant for the brand so you know it gives you the all-day support you need. $68 at Amazon

These sleek sandal’s are Dr. Bass’ top pick because “They provide a contoured arch, with shock absorbing cushioning and they have a deep heel cradle to provide stability.” The orthotic sandals also have a non-slip grip on the bottoms and a soft thick thong strap that feels good against the foot. “These flip flops felt perfect from the first moment I stepped into them. Good fit at the heel, great fit between the toes, and the arch support is wonderful,” said one customer. “ These flip flops allow your foot to remain relaxed while walking.”

It’s easy to see why these waterproof sandals are so in-demand. Not only do they feature a metatomical footbed that offers ample arch support, they also boast a molded EVA midsole that customers say is as comfortable as their favorite pair of running shoes. The cushioned sandals also have a closed-toe design to protect your feet from the elements, a bungee lace capture system to help you create a custom fit, and a durable rubber outsole that provides excellent traction. Shoppers also love the breathable mesh fabric straps that contour to their feet and the fact that the supportive sandals are machine-washable. “These are the best sandals I have ever bought anywhere. They can get wet and it's OK! They can go with slacks, jeans, dresses, hiking, to dinner, anywhere. And if you are a clutz like me you will NEVER stub your toe,” raved one.

OOFOS Most Comfortable Sandals for All Day Support Oofos Oolala Luxe Sandal These sturdy sandals have an APMA Seal of Acceptance for promoting good foot health and being of exceptional quality. $75 at Amazon$75 at Nordstrom

This flip-flop features the brand’s signature Oofoam technology that helps cushion your foot while you walk. The brand's special tech also absorbs 37% more impact than regular footwear foam. A patented footbed cradles your arches to minimize stress on your feet, knees and back. "These are my latest favorite," Dr. Lockwood says. "They last a long time and have a great footbed." What’s more, the flip-flops are machine-washable for easy cleanup. No wonder they have nearly 3,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. One shopper said they feel “like walking on a cloud,” before adding, “Very comfortable flip flop but with amazing support. I have flat feet so really need the arch support and these have it. And they seem like they will last a long time as they are very well made.”

These Hoka sandals were specially designed as a super comfortable shoe to wear after grueling workouts. They boast perforated detailing on the upper to increase air flow and keep feet cool, and they have a molded sugarcane EVA midsole that offers the perfect amount of bounce and cushioning. Even better, there are 13 stylish colorways to choose from. “I bought these as I had read that they are great for plantar fasciitisI Now I put these on when I get up and rarely take them off my feet. If I could only wear them to church!! LOVE LOVE LOVE these and will be purchasing in multiple colors,” raved one customer.

