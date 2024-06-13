Most Arizonans set their air conditioner thermostat to this temperature. Do you agree?

A recent Arizona Republic poll asked residents what temperature they set their air conditioning to cope with Arizona's extreme summer heat.

As temperatures soar into the 110s in metro Phoenix, the poll investigated the most popular AC setting among Arizonans. Nearly 23,000 answers were collected, settling the debate around Arizonans' go-to AC temperature—for now, at least.

Some readers also reached out to share their preferences depending on the time of day and their diverse strategies to battle the summer swelter. Many try to stay cool while also saving on energy bills, aiming for a balance between comfort and cost.

Here are our findings on how Arizonans use air conditioning — or the state's most appreciated appliance— to stay comfortable and cool while conserving energy throughout the scorching summer months.

At what temperature do most people set their AC in Arizona?

Most Arizonans like to keep their AC at 78 degrees, according to poll results. Nearly 5,500 people, or about one-quarter of the answers, fell into this category.

About 15% of people prefer to set their AC at 80 degrees or above, making it the second most popular setting among Arizonans, according to the poll.

The third most popular temperature was 73 or lower, representing 12.6% of the answers collected. That category was followed by 77 and 76 degrees, both of which were still above 10% of the answers.

Among the least popular AC temperatures were 75, 79 and 74 degrees, the poll showed.

Republic readers share how they save energy while staying cool

Some readers reached out to The Republic to share their strategies to save some money on their energy bills while remaining comfortable during the summer.

Bill Dellinges, an Apache Junction resident, said the heat doesn't bother him much, helping him save some money every summer.

"In summer I usually set it at 82 F. Sometimes I'll move it to 81 if the house gets too warm or 83 if I get too cold," Dellinges said. "Most of my friends think I'm crazy."

Dellinges admitted he turns off his AC, cracks open a window and turns the ceiling fan on if it ever drops below 80 degrees at night.

"I consider turning (the AC) off and opening a window, usually a bedroom window or slider, if I see at bedtime the outside temp is reading in the high 70's," Dellinges said. "In July and August with the humidity problem, I'm not so sure my 'system' can work for me. Guess it's a matter of how bad the humidity is."

Dellinges' approach has helped him save some money on the energy bill for his 1,700-square-foot home.

"My SRP bill in May was $66. Last June it was $80. I've been here 30 years now and my highest summer bill was $143 last July," he said.

However, those who like to keep their home a little warmer than most Arizonans in the summer, face another issue. Another reader describes it best.

"In summer, I have my thermostat set at 80 (during the) days and 79 at night," Bob Radisich said. "This makes it easier to adjust to outside temps, but means I have to wear a jacket at most businesses."

On the other end of the AC preferences spectrum, Bonnie Bauer said she and her husband are among the group that could barely tolerate temperatures above 75 inside their house.

"We are probably in the minority as we set our AC at 73 degrees," Bauer said. And rightly so. "We turn it up to 74 during the peak hours of 3-6 p.m. on our SRP plan. And we have a window unit AC in the master that allows my husband to cool that room to 68 — yes, he hates the heat."

