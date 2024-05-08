The most affordable Airbnb beach houses in the U.S. are in this Florida city, study finds

Booking a beachfront vacation in Florida may seem ritzy and luxurious. And it can be, but spending a weekend on the sand in the Sunshine State doesn’t have to break the bank.

In fact, one of the cheapest cities to book a beachfront Airbnb in the entire country is on Florida’s east coast.

Home furniture and decor company Joybird recently conducted a study to find the cheapest and most expensive cities for 10 of the most-popular types of Airbnbs: lakefront properties, treehouses, beachfront properties, cabins, farmhouses, A-frame homes, bed and breakfasts, countryside homes, campgrounds and tiny homes.

Florida is home to the cheapest cities in the U.S. for both beachfront and A-frame Airbnbs. Here’s where they are and how cheap it is.

Where are the least and most expensive beachfront Airbnbs?

The most affordable beachfront Airbnb rentals in the country are in Daytona Beach, according to Joybird’s study.

The most expensive beachfront Airbnbs, though, aren’t in Miami Beach or the Florida Keys. Poughkeepsie, New York, which is not really a beach town, actually ranked as the city with the most expensive “beachfront” Airbnbs, which are actually on the Hudson River.

“Beach homes, synonymous with relaxation and ocean vistas, carry a national average cost of $247 a night,” the study says.

“The historical city of Poughkeepsie, New York surprisingly leads with the highest average of $526 a night, whereas Daytona Beach, Florida, known for its expansive beaches, is more affordable at $158 a night, revealing a $368 difference.”

Daytona’s beachfront Airbnb listings aren’t typically homes, but apartments and condos situated right on the shore (of the actual beach, not a riverbank).

Beachfront Airbnb rentals in Daytona range from around $60 for a night, to around $160 for one night on the last weekend in May. How much you end up paying to stay beachfront in Daytona depends on when you book and how many people will be staying with you.

What is the busiest month in Daytona Beach?

Like many Florida beach towns, the best time to visit depends on if you’d prefer to deal with crowds of people or high temperatures.

While Daytona Beach tends to be busiest from March through May, the temperatures are a bit lower than in the late summer and early fall. March tends to be the busiest time of the year for Daytona's beaches, with both spring breakers and bikers taking over the town (Bike Week in Daytona typically falls in early March).

“If you want to avoid the spring break crowds, keep in mind that spring break typically runs from the end of February until the end of March. Timing your visit for April or May could yield lower prices and fewer crowds (and a more family-friendly environment),” According to U.S. News and World Report statistics.

“Summer is the most budget-friendly season, but visitors should be prepared for hot, sticky weather. Temperatures rest around 90 degrees Fahrenheit all summer long. The area (and the rest of the state) is hurricane prone; those traveling in the cheaper late summer and early fall should also be mindful of potential storms.”

Are A-frame cabins cheap to rent?

When it comes to staying in an A-frame home, a city on Florida’s west coast ranked as the most affordable in Joybird’s study.

The most expensive city to book an A-frame Airbnb in is Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, while the cheapest options are in Fort Myers, Florida.

“With their distinct steep angles and cozy interiors, A-frames stand out as the highest Airbnb rental costs. The national average hovers around $304 per night, but in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the cost soars to an average of $1,422 a night—making it the priciest city for A-frame aficionados,” the study says.

“On the flip side, Fort Myers, Florida offers a more wallet-friendly option at $177 a night, showcasing a staggering $1,245 difference between the highest and lowest city prices for this style.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida has the cheapest beachfront Airbnbs. Tips and what they cost