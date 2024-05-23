Mosquitoes have emerged in New York. How to reduce the common pests where you live

With mosquitoes already out and about, there are some simple things you can do to protect yourself from disease-causing and nuisance varieties.

Why are mosquitoes so bad now?

Warmer winters and climate change have contributed to mosquitoes expanding their home range. Those same factors, including more rain events in the winter and heavier rain events in general, can create conditions favorable for mosquito propagation.

The common house mosquito, culex pipiens, is the most common species in New York and can spread diseases like West Nile virus. It breeds in small pools of stagnant water but doesn’t stray beyond 300 feet from where it breeds.

“It’s much more likely that if you can control the environment near your house or backyard, if you can make sure it's not good habitat for them, they’re not likely to be near you,” said Kaitlin Stack Whitney, assistant professor and head of the Stack/Whitney Collaborative of Entomology, Environment and Technology at RIT.

How to reduce mosquitoes where you live

Mosquitoes lay eggs in standing water and the larval forms are aquatic, so one of the most important ways to deter mosquitoes is to eliminate anything which can collect water, Whitney said.

Using a pool cover or having steep-sided bird baths and ponds can deter mosquitoes from laying eggs in those sources, Stack Whitney said. It’s also worth checking rain barrels for eggs and clearing out gutters to reduce the possibility of them being mosquito breeding grounds.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends emptying, scrubbing or throwing away items that hold water like buckets, tires and trash containers. When standing water is dumped out, any existing eggs and larvae will dry out and die, according to Cornell’s New York State Integrated Pest Management program.

The agency also recommends spraying mosquitoes in outdoor areas where they rest, such as patio furniture or under the garage. Mosquitoes inside the home can be killed by an indoor insect fogger or spray, but the best step can be to install and repair window and door screens to prevent points of entry.

