Mosaics raise funds for animal alliance

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A fundraiser was held Sunday to benefit the Central PA Animal Alliance.

Midstaters gathered in Enola to make sea turtle and sunflower mosaics.

Some of the funds raised from the registration fee will go to their Hounds of Prison Education program, which helps save animals across Pennsylvania.

“It goes to their day-to-day care, food, toys, vet bills, anything that these guys need,” Lynzee Cranford, director and lead trainer, Hope Program, said. “We are 100% donation based so whatever we bring in goes directly back out to the dogs.”

Those who attended got to see Loki, who is joining the CPAA’s program on Friday.

