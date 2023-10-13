Mortimer Levitt’s Manhattan Townhouse Hits the Market $12.5 Million

Fashion businessman Mortimer Levitt built a menswear empire, so it’s no surprise his former Manhattan townhouse is bursting with style.

The home of the late clothier has been hoisted onto the market, listed for $12.5 million with Ian Slater and Alex Antigua of Compass. The palatial Upper East Side pad sits down the block from the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Central Park. Originally built in 1910, the 113-year-old property spans five stories and measures a whopping 5,737 square feet. In case you were looking for something bigger (and taller), the spread also comes with an extra 2,200 square feet of unused air rights—so the sky’s really the limit.

The late Mortimer Levitt’s New York City townhouse is up for sale.

Altogether, the abode comprises six or potentially seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, and two powder rooms. Everything about the place feels inviting, from its soaring 12-foot ceilings, arched windows, and stately fireplaces. On the garden level, you’ll find a large chef’s kitchen, a butler’s pantry, and a formal dining room. One of the standout perks here is that you’ll have access to a private garden. Upstairs, the parlor floor is flooded with sunlight and would be perfect for throwing a chic soirée. In fact, according to the Washington Post, Levitt and his wife, Mimi, used to host musicals at this very townhouse.

The five-story townhouse was originally built in 1910 and features arched windows and stately fireplaces.

Levitt, who established the Custom Shop in 1937, died in 2005 at the age of 98 at his home in Connecticut. The business had over 60 branches before he sold it in 1997 and was best known for creating made-to-measure shirts that were sported by celebs, business execs, and political figures alike. In addition to having a passion for fashion, Levitt was also the founder of the Manhattan Theatre Club and chairman of the board of Young Concert Artists for over 25 years.

Click here to see all the photos of Mortimer Levitt’s former Manhattan townhouse.

