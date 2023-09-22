A Mortgage Mogul’s Waterfront Estate in South Florida Just Sold for a Record $30 Million

Just 40 days after it hit the South Florida real estate market with a hefty $33 million ask, a lavish waterfront home in Fort Lauderdale’s gated Harbor Beach enclave already has sold for the still substantial amount of $30 million, as first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Broward County’s priciest real estate transaction so far this year, the deal also set a square footage price record for the area at $3,174 per square foot.

But it’s not quite the most ever paid for a home in the region nestled between Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties. That milestone occurred this past August, when a billionaire self-storage tycoon doled out $32.5 million for a 13,060-square-foot waterfront spec mansion in the Lauderdale Harbours community.

Though the buyer is currently unknown, records show the seller of the Harbor Beach spread is Ronald Leonhardt Jr., the founder, president and CEO of Ohio-based CrossCountry Mortgage, who paid hotelier Mikhail Avrutin $23 million for the property a little more than two years ago.

The double-height living area is spotlighted by a massive marble fireplace, walls of glass and an adjacent 200-bottle wine display.

Completed on spec in 2021 by Randall Stofft Architects and Sarkela Corp., the mansion rests on a third of an acre, amid 120 feet of water frontage on the eastern side of the Intracoastal Waterway, and offers six bedrooms and nine baths sprawled across almost 9,500 square feet of two-level living space decked out with Duchateau oak floors, Terzani light fixtures, and walls of glass overlooking picturesque water and skyline views.

Posh amenities range from a glassy wine display that holds 200 bottles and wet bar-equipped game room/lounge, to a roof deck and dock big enough to accommodate a mega-yacht.

Additional highlights include a living room sporting a soaring marble fireplace, along with a “show” kitchen equipped with Italian cabinetry, an eat-in island, top-tier appliances, a breakfast nook and an additional prep kitchen. There’s also a sumptuous upstairs master retreat boasting a fireside sitting area and balcony, as well as dual closets and baths.

The master retreat comes complete with two baths, including this one sporting a large oval soaking tub with a view.

Outdoors, the grounds host a covered terrace ideal for al fresco entertaining, a barbecue area and lap pool embellished with fire features; and rounding it all out are a Crestron smart-home system, full-home generator and two attached garages with room for four vehicles, plus access to a residents-only beach club that has its own private marina.

No stranger to the South Florida real estate market, Leonhardt also flipped two neighboring waterfront homes on Miami Beach’s Hibiscus Island in 2021 for an impressive $27 million.

The listing was held by Chad Carroll of Compass; Brady Thrasher of Re/Max repped the buyer.

