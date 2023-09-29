'The Morning Show' Is Back. Here's When New Episodes Roll Out.

THE BEST PART of waking up (at least, in this alternate TV show reality) is cancel culture diatribes and failing news networks on Apple TV+'s The Morning Show. After a two-year hiatus and a second season defined by COVID, one of Apple's earliest flagship shows returns with a third season looking to cut through the noise of a crowded fall TV market with good old-fashioned newsroom drama.



Season 2 ended the way the Covid-19 pandemic started in March 2020: shrouded in uncertainty and panic. UBA's The Morning Show host Alexandra "Alex" Levy (Jennifer Aniston) closed a broadcast imploring the viewing public to “stay safe and stay sane" as Covid-19 begins blanketing the country. She also struggled with Covid-19 symptoms throughout the entire finale. Covid was only her latest battle, as Alex became the most hated person on TV after footage leaked of her speaking positively about her disgraced former on-air co-host Mitch Kessler (Steve Carrell) at his memorial, and also admitting to visiting him in Italy, a potential Covid hot zone. Mitch was fired and canceled in Season 1 for sexually assaulting UBA talent booker Hannah Shoenfeld (Gugu Mbatha-Raw). She’s entering Season 3 as a woman who no longer apologizes for who she is or the mistakes she's made. But she isn’t the only one no longer running from shame.

Erin Simkin - Apple

Her protective co-host Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) eschews her shame over her missing brother Hal Jackson (Joe Tippett), who is struggling with alcohol addiction, by publicly asking people to help her find him. Season 2 was a reckoning for Bradley, who began accepting her past actions, such as revealing her teenage abortion on air and Hal absolving her of guilt over causing his alcoholism. After reconciling with her brother, Bradley is ready to enter a new era at UBA and The Morning Show with new issues and characters on the horizon.

The Morning Show world has some new guests. Jon Hamm plays UBA executive Paul Marks, who the trailer conveniently shows as UBA's President of the News Division Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) says they need someone with "more money than God." Ellison, whose launch event of the UBA+ streaming service was curtailed by Covid in Season 2, stresses in the trailer the network is "flirting with financial disaster. That may be why Marks seemingly offers him a lifeline, meaning Hamm will play a crucial role in the future of The Morning Show. There will also be a new news anchor—Christina Hunter (Nicole Beharie)—who is strutting around in the trailer like she already owns the place.

Apple

There are enough new faces and problems for The Morning Show to justify the two-year hiatus. But now it's back.

When is the next episode of The Morning Show coming out?

Episodes of The Morning Show air on Apple TV+ every Wednesday at 12:01 A.M. Et/9:01 P.M. ET. The next episode will be released on October 4.

How many episodes of The Morning Show are left?

This season of The Morning Show will have its typical 10-episode slate. That means there are six episodes left in The Morning Show Season 3.

Here’s the complete release schedule for The Morning Show Season 3:

Episodes air on Apple TV+ every Wednesday

Episode 1, "The Kármán Line": Now streaming as of September 13

Episode 2, "Ghost in the Machine": Now streaming as of September 13

Episode 3, "White Noise": Now streaming as of September 20

Episode 4, "The Green Light": Now streaming as of September 27

Episode 5, "Love Island": Premiering on October 4

Episode 6, "The Stanford Student": Premiering on October 11

Episode 7, "Strict Scrutiny": Premiering on October 18

Episode 8, "DNF": Premiering on October 25

Episode 9, "Update Your Priors": Premiering on November 1

Episode 10, "The Overview Effect": Premiering on November 8

