This air purifier 'works like a charm' — and it's 55% off today

What is it?

The air in your home can be host to a slew of things that can make you sick like dust, smoke, pollen and pet dander. The best way to tackle it? Invest in an air purifier. Unfortunately, these handy devices usually don't come cheap. But, just for today, Amazon is running a mega sale on the popular Morento H13 air purifier. You can score this powerhouse air cleaner for a whopping 55% off — but only 'til midnight. (There are other Morento air purifiers on sale today, but this is the deal you definitely don't want to miss.)

Why is it a good deal?

Getting any air purifier for under $90 is a good deal. At $89, the Morento H13 is inexpensive and currently at its lowest price ever when you click the on-page coupon.

Why do I need this?

Air purifiers can do a lot — suck allergens and other gunk out of your air, get rid of gross smells and just generally freshen up your space. The H13 features a HEPA filter, which is considered the gold standard of air purifiers, to tackle up to 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns. That means dust, pollen, bacteria, mold and more are all targeted.

This purifier has a doubled-sided air inlet to for a smooth flow, along with a special carbon filter to take out unwanted odors. An infrared sensor monitors your air in real time and adjusts the fan speed to clean the air faster, if needed. If the air around your machine isn't up to par, the display screen will turn yellow or red until it's better.

The Morento H13 filters rooms up to 1,076 square feet, making it great for just about any room in your home.

Flip between four adjustable fan speeds, including automatic mode, which picks a speed for you. A timer lets you choose if you want your purifier to shut off after two, five or eight hours.

Can't deal with a loud air purifier? You're in luck. The Morento H13 operates at less than 24 decibels, which is quieter than a whisper.

Pet dander and dust won't know what hit it. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

Amazon shoppers give the Morento H13 the thumbs up for its strong air-cleaning power. "We’ve run it every day since we received it, and already we can tell a huge difference in the air quality," said a five-star fan. "It’s helped filter out any dust from the cat litter, and has helped with any smells. The night mode is a must, as it still purifies air, but it’s almost inaudible."

A fellow happy customer said the air purifier "works like a charm." They added, "I got this because we had bad air up in NY due to the forest fires in Canada. I could tell right away this purifier got rid of the smokey air in my apartment and the air was better to breathe in. It helped make my apartment a better place where I could breathe in good air."

Again, this sale is just for today. Snap up this purifier at a rock bottom price while you still can.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

