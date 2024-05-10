Morel mushroom season is underway in New York. Where to find, how to store, other tips

Morel mushrooms are in season in New York. They're only found in the wild, including in oak among fallen leaves and debris — and oaks make up the largest group of native forest trees in New York.

The mushrooms are in demand because they're prized for their taste: "They are terrifically versatile, are wonderful on their own and add great depth of earthy flavor to any dish that includes them," food writer Simon Majumdar said in a Food Network article.

But morels are hard to find. And you have to be sure you're picking true morels and not false ones, which can make you sick. Here's what to know:

Where can I find morel mushrooms?

The Great Morel, a website dedicated to morel mushroom hunting, has an interactive map showing where hunters report mushroom sightings. In the Hudson Valley, that includes an April 27 report of three large morels spotted in a Bedford Hills gravel area near an old hardwood tree. "They looked great but felt a bit dry," the spotter said. A report from Carmel on May 1 simply stated morels were found near dead ash trees.

How should I store morel mushrooms?

The Food and Drug Administration, along with Lucy House, an instructor at the Traverse City, Michigan-based Great Lakes Culinary Institute, offers these tips:

Morels should be firm, slightly moist, and lightly springy with a rich, woodsy fragrance. Any bruised, discolored, or slimy morels should be rejected.

Wet mushrooms can go bad quickly, so they shouldn't be rinsed or washed until one is ready to use them.

Morels are best eaten within four days of picking them.

They can be kept fresh in a brown bag or in a bowl with a damp paper towel over them in the refrigerator. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says they should be kept at a temperature equal to or less than 40 degrees, in packaging that's breathable, such as a paper bag. Again, use them within four days.

Fresh morels can be cleaned by filling a large bowl with cool water, enough so they float. Add salt to the bowl and swish the mushrooms around gently. "The salt draws out any bugs hiding in the crevices," House says. Excess salt can be removed by rinsing the morels with fresh water.

House also said to not worry about washing the morels before drying them, as it will take longer to evaporate that extra moisture. The bugs inside are going to die, anyway, and the dust will come off when you rehydrate them, House said.

If they are clean, dry morels on a string (use a needle and semi-heavy line like button thread), leaving space between each mushroom. Make sure they are dried crisp before putting them in an airtight jar, House said, or they will mold. Keep the jar in a cool, dark, dry spot.

What are the health benefits to eating morel mushrooms?

WebMD says morel mushrooms contain a lot of Vitamin D, which is needed for building and maintaining healthy bones. They're also low fat and can be used as an addition to a heart-healthy diet or as a meat substitute. Morel mushrooms are also a great source of iron.

What are safety tips when foraging and consuming morel mushrooms?

A true morel has yellow or black ridges, with a hollow stem. A false morel is dark brown or reddish in color, with a fibrous stem, says the Oklahoma State University extension.

"False morels can have a volatile neurotoxin that cooks off, and if many are cooked in a small, enclosed room, the chef would be the one to become poisoned rather than the one who eats the false morel," said Stephen Marek, associate professor of entomology and plant pathology in the Oklahoma State University Ferguson College of Agriculture.

"False morel poisoning symptoms resemble that of a bad stomach virus (e.g. vomiting, diarrhea, headache), and in very rare cases, this is followed by liver and kidney failure, coma and sometimes death," Marek added.

True morels can still cause upset stomachs, particularly when undercooked, and it's advised not to eat fresh or dried morels without cooking them first, Marek said.

It's also recommended that before you eat them for the first time, put them aside in the refrigerator so an expert can make a clear identification and a correct remedy in case of an allergic or poisonous reaction.

More: 5 tips for cooking morel mushrooms, with help from a hotel executive chef

Many recipes calls for cooking morels as one would cook any other mushroom, by searing them in oil over high heat to brown them on the bottom, between 6 and 7 minutes, then flipping them to brown the other side, about 5 to 6 minutes.

Lucy House, the culinary arts instructor, says while dried morels work the same as fresh ones in most recipes, they should be rehydrated in very hot water, broth or wine. But don't discard the liquid, House said, as it can be strained with a very fine sieve and used as a sauce base.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Morel mushroom season is underway in New York. What you should know