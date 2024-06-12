More than one of the Great Lakes is superior, according to USA TODAY readers

The north beach at Harrington Beach State Park is great for sunbathing or swimming in Lake Michigan on a warm summer day.

Lake Michigan, bordering four states including Indiana, is gaining national recognition as one of the best lakes in the nation after making multiple lists in the USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

According to a news release from the network, Lake Michigan ranked in three categories: best lake, best lake for swimming and best lake for water sports. Here's what we know.

Lake Michigans gains some recognition for Indiana

Lake Michigan, touching Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin, placed in the top six in three categories for best lake.

According to Pure Michigan, Lake Michigan was named from the Ojibwa word Michi Gami, meaning “large lake.” The lake is one of five Great Lakes in the state and spans the entire west coast of Michigan's Lower Peninsula. It is the third largest Great Lake, spanning over 300 miles in length and a maximum width of 130 miles.

Joe Eagle, 5, of Homewood, Illinois, is framed by dad Jay left and mom Amy as the trio visit Lake Michigan at Lakeview Beach near Beverly Shores, Indiana.

Best lakes in the U.S.

Lake Erie (New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania) Geneva Lake (Wisconsin) Lake Superior (Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin) Lake Michigan (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin) Lake Tahoe (California and Nevada) Big Bear Lake (California) Lake Coeur d'Alene (Idaho) Lake Champlain (New York and Vermont) Lake Austin (Texas) Lake Cumberland (Kentucky)

Best lake for swimming in the U.S.

Lake Jocassee (South Carolina) Geneva Lake (Wisconsin) Lake Erie (New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania) Norris Lake (Tennessee) Lake Superior (Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin) Lake Michigan (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin) Deep Creek Lake (Maryland) Lake Chelan (Washington) Grand Lake (Colorado) Lake Charlevoix (Michigan)

Best U.S. lake for water sports

Lake Erie (New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania) Lake Murray (South Carolina) Lake of the Ozarks (Missouri) Lake Michigan (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin) Lake Martin (Alabama) Lake Havasu (Arizona and California) Big Bear Lake (California) Lake Superior (Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin) Lake Champlain (New York and Vermont) Lake Mendota (Wisconsin)

