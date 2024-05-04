More beer and ice cream: 20 recent restaurant openings and closings in the Wilmington area

Recent weeks have brought the Wilmington area more beer, more grilled cheese and more ice cream. Clear signs that better weather is here, right? Unfortunately, some local favorites have also closed. Here’s a look at the latest restaurant openings and closings.

Restaurant and bar openings

Four Corners Wrightsville Beach: The sister restaurant to this Chapel Hill favorite is now open at 2025 Eastwood Road. The original sports bar is named for strategy devised by UNC basketball coach Dean Smith. And the second location, too, is adding some sports bar vibes to the Wrightsville Beach area. Look for TVs, including on the patio, as well as pub grub and draft beer.

Tinyz Tavern: After closing its original location last year, the owners of this popular dive bar have a new midtown Wilmington spot at 800 Shipyard Blvd. It’s in the shopping center that’s also home to Boba Tea Factory and a Mexican restaurant. Owners are now concentrating on opening a Hampstead location.

Brewha: This business is a family-friendly bottle shop and tap room at 7946 Market St. in Wilmington’s Porters Neck area. They held a grand opening on April 19 and regularly have a schedule of live music and food trucks.

CheeseSmith: The second location of this popular grilled cheese restaurant is now open at 1319 Military Cutoff Road in the Landfall Shopping Center. The business started as a food truck before opening their first storefront in Wilmington’s Cargo District.

The second CheeseSmith location opened April 2024 at 1319 Military Cutoff Road in Wilmington, N.C.

Celtic Creamery Porters Neck: The fourth location of this Carolina Beach-born ice cream business is now open. It's at 8209 Market St. serving the signature rich and creamy ice cream in a colorful setting with a cool mural for selfies.

Topsail Island Brewing: The grand opening for this brewery, beer garden and taproom was on April 13. The address is 514 Petes Way in Sneads Ferry, but it's just across the bridge from the North Topsail Beach area.

Moody Bean: There’s a new business in the Olde Southport Village Shoppes in Southport. This coffee shop is located at 1102 N. Howe St. near shops like Southport Cookies. Look for coffee and coffee drinks, as well as refreshers like Peach Açaí and Blueberry Basil lemonades.

Nana’s Coffee & Ice Cream: The Rocky Point area also has a new spot to get ice cream and coffee at 8206 S. Hwy 117. They serve Blue Bell Ice Cream in sundaes, milk shakes and root beer floats.

Maine Lobstah Shack food truck: This Yelp famous spot at 411 Roland Ave. in Surf City launched a new food truck in April. Look for the signature lobster items, hotdogs, whoopie pies, mac and cheese, and more.

Blendstations Beverage Bar: This business serving healthy cold-pressed juices and smoothies, as well as craft drinks and homemade shakes. It opened at the end of April at 20 S. 16th St. in Wilmington in the same building as the coffee bar for The Roastery at Vigilant Hope.

The Soundbar & Cafe: A space that combines wellness services with a coffee shop is now open at 823 S. Kerr Ave Wilmington. The space includes an outdoor patio and pet-friendly treats.

Dunkin and Jimmy John’s: The Wilmington International Airport has also added some new restaurants recently. The grand opening of these national chains completes the food options at the expanded and updated airport.

The Second Glass at 1540 South 2nd St. in Wilmington, N.C. closed in April 2024.

Closings

The Second Glass: This restaurant and wine bar closed in Wilmington South Front District after opening in 2018 and offering a variety of wine dinners and other events over the years.

Atlanta Bread Company: This bakery cafe, that’s been a part of the Mayfaire shopping center since the beginning, also announced that they would close in April.

Burnt Mill Creek Bar and Surf’s Up Pizza Beer & Games: These sister businesses at 2101 Market St. in Wilmington are closed. It’s the same shopping center near downtown Wilmington that’s home to The Bridge Church and a Port City Java location.

The Greeks: This local favorite Mediterranean restaurant closed its location at 4401 Oleander Drive, but the one at 7150 Market St. in Wilmington is still open. The owners are planning another location in Leland.

Subway: The downtown Wilmington location of this sandwich chain at 306 N. Front St. also closed in recent weeks.

Clem’s Seafood: While it’s not necessarily a restaurant, lots of local foodies are lamenting that this seafood market at 4351 Long Beach Road in Southport has officially closed after more than 40 years and won’t be returning for the 2024 season.

Allison Ballard is the food and dining reporter at the StarNews. You can reach her at aballard@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington area restaurant openings and closings in April 2024