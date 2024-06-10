More than 600 Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida honored at annual Distinction Ceremony

The Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida recently celebrated the achievements of more than 600 girls with over 800 awards at their annual Young Women of Distinction Ceremony in Punta Gorda. Grace P. (with GSGCF board president Richard Cyphers) was the top Girl Scouts Cookie seller (7,437 boxes) and also secured the highest number of donations to military heroes through the council’s Gift of Caring initiative.

The Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida recently hosted their annual Young Women of Distinction Ceremony at Charlotte Harbor Convention Center in Punta Gorda, celebrating the achievements and contributions of more than 600 girls with over 800 awards.

The event showcased an array of honors, including the prestigious Girl Scouts Gold, Silver, and Bronze Awards, Journey Summit recognitions, Religious Recognitions, 10-Year Pins, Girl Scouts college scholarship recipients, and accomplished Cookie Entrepreneurs.

"During this inspiring ceremony, we witnessed the embodiment of courage, confidence, and character in each and every Girl Scout who received an award," CEO Mary Anne Servian said. "As we celebrate their remarkable achievements, we reaffirm our commitment to nurturing the leaders of tomorrow with the same name and the same mission for over 100 years. Together, we will continue to empower girls to unleash their full potential."

The pinnacle of the evening was the announcement of Girl Scouts Gold Award winners Ainsley Ellis, Michaela Fischer, Sarah Glass, Kaitlyn Jadevaia, Bryanna Sparks, and Gabriella Stafford. Sparks also was awarded the Lyndi Cyphers Memorial Scholarship, presented by Richard Cyphers, board president, in memory of his wife.

The Girl Scouts Gold Award is “truly the mark of the remarkable,” Servian said. The families of the Gold Award Girl Scouts gathered before the ceremony for a special brunch buffet to receive their award pins.

Bryanna Sparks was among six Gulf Coast Girl Scouts who received the Girl Scouts Gold Award. Sparks also was awarded the Lyndi Cyphers Memorial Scholarship.

The Dr. Elinor Crawford Girl Scouts Scholarship Fund recipients included Tristan Blankenship, Harley Cross, Audrey Muller, Lilly Riggs, Bryanna Sparks, and Lucy Thomas. Established in 1987 by the Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida board of directors, the scholarship honors Crawford, a lifelong Girl Scout and advocate for women’s rights in education. The scholarship fund has recognized the achievements of 315 graduating high school senior Girl Scouts, honoring their excellence in skills, leadership, and citizenship.

Girl Scout entrepreneurs who distributed over 1,000 boxes of Cookies were honored on stage. Among the accomplished individuals, Savannah R. was the top entrepreneur during the Fall Product Program. The top Cookie seller, Grace P., sold 7,437 boxes of Girl Scout cookies and also secured the highest number of donations to military heroes through the council’s Gift of Caring initiative.

The Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida include nearly 3,500 girls in grades K-12 and more than 1,500 adult members in Sarasota, Manatee, DeSoto, Charlotte, Hardee, Highlands, Glades, Lee, Hendry, and Collier counties. For information, visit gsgcf.org.

Submitted by Jessica Miano

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Over 600 Gulfcoast Girl Scouts honored at annual Distinction Ceremony