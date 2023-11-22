More Than 5,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Were Just Recalled Due to Possible Contamination

The ground beef was distributed directly to eight states.

LauriPatterson / Getty Images

More than 5,000 pounds of ground beef distributed across eight states have been recalled due to possible contamination, according to a release by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The problem was discovered after FSIS received a customer complaint reporting that a foreign object was found during food preparation. The products subject to recall were packaged on August 19, 2023 and bear the establishment number “EST. 19300” inside the USDA mark of inspection.



The ground beef was distributed by Skyline Provisions, Inc., a Harvey, Ill. establishment, directly to the following states: Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

While there have been no confirmed reports of injury or illness due to the consumption of these products, FSIS encourages anyone with these products to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

According to FSIS, the following products are subject to recall:

20-lb. carton boxes containing four packages of “SKYLINE PROVISIONS, INC. GROUND BEEF 81/19” with “ITEM # 000248” printed on the label.

20-lb. carton boxes containing four packages of “SKYLINE PROVISIONS, INC. GROUND BEEF 75/25” with “ITEM # 000293” printed on the label.



Read the original article on Martha Stewart.