More Than 35,000 Pounds of Sausage Is Being Recalled Nationwide—Here's What You Need to Know

Sausage lovers, it's time to prepare yourself for some devastating news. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), there's a new recall on turkey sausage products—and, it's one you need to be aware of as soon as possible.

As noted in a March 7 recall notice, the FSIS reports that Salm Partners, LLC, has recalled 35,430 pounds of the popular Johnsonville turkey kielbasa sausage due to potential contamination with foreign materials. The variety of sausage included in the recall is listed to be the 12-ounce vacuum-packed, single piece of Johnsonville Polish Kielbasa Turkey Sausage, and the issue was discovered when complaints were received from consumers about finding pieces of rubber in their ready-to-eat product.

Best by dates for the product are listed on the side of the packaging as "05/17/24" and "05/18/24." Production dates for the affected product was noted to be between October 30 and October 31, 2023, while the establishment number (also listed on the side of the packaging) will be "P-32009."

While there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injury due to consumption of the product to date, the FSIS issued the nationwide recall due to the possibility that some consumers' may still have the product in question in refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have the sausage in their possession are urged not to consume them and, instead, discard of them or return them to the place of purchase.

For those with questions about the recall, you can contact Stephanie Schafer, Director of Global Corporate Communications for Johnsonville, at 888-556-2728 or sschafer@johnsonville.com.

