More Than 300,000 Air Fryers Have Been Recalled Due to Potential Burn Risk

There have been 41 reports of the product breaking during use.

Courtesy of Consumer Product Safety Commission

Empower Brands has recalled 319,0000 air fryers sold nationwide due to a malfunction that poses a burn risk, according to recent press release from Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves two models of the PowerXL dual-basket air fryer: the 10-quart DUAF-10 and 9-quart DUAF-005 Vortex. Both models were sold in black or cinnamon colors. The product has a silver label on the front that says “PowerXL”. There is a white label on the bottom of each unit or on the unit’s power cord that lists the model number.

Related: Check Your Pantry: 3 Important Recalls Announced for Canned Sodas, Cantaloupe, and Sun-Dried Tomatoes

According to CPSC, the plastic U-Channel connector used to optionally combine the two food baskets inside of the air fryers can break during use, posing a burn hazard. So far, there have been 41 reports of the product breaking during use, which resulted in three reports of burns.

The air fryers were sold at Target, Walmart, Kohls, and other stores nationwide and online from August 2021 through October 2023 for between $60 and $190. If you purchased one of the recalled air fryers, CPSC is encouraging consumers stop using the recalled product and to contact Empower Brands for a full refund.



Read the original article on Martha Stewart.