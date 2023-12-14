More than 250,000 people will travel through Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport this holiday season

People walk by the Southwest Airlines ticketing area at the General Mitchell International Airport on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

The holiday travel season has arrived, and that means Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport will be extra crowded for the next couple of weeks.

The airport is anticipating more than 250,000 departures and arrivals between Dec. 13 and the New Year, according to a news release from the airport.

Here's what you should know about holiday travel in Milwaukee this year.

Is holiday travel busier in Milwaukee than normal?

Yes. According to AAA, an estimated 115.2 million people in the United States are expected to travel for the holidays this December. Of those, 7.5 million will be flying to their destinations. More than 250,000 are expected to fly in and out of Milwaukee, according to the airport's estimates as of Dec. 13.

Where are people going?

Many will fly to see family. Others head to warmer climates to escape winter for a little bit. Milwaukee added a bunch of new nonstop flights for this winter and spring to destinations like Kansas City, Washington, D.C., and even Cancun. Additional seasonal flights are also being offered to Miami, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta and Punta Cana.

“2023 has been a year of growth at MKE,” said Airport Director Brian Dranzik. “We’ve already seen more than five million passengers travel through the Airport this year, and we expect to pass the six million mark by the end of 2023. Every time Milwaukee-area travelers choose MKE, it helps the airport grow and shows the airlines there’s a need for more nonstop flights and new destinations.”

Are there things you should know if you are traveling out of Milwaukee's airport for the holidays?

Yes. Here are some tips courtesy of General Mitchell:

Arrive early : The airport recommends arriving two hours prior to your departure time, especially if you’re checking bags or flying with small children. Depending on the day and nearness to the holidays, anyone who has been stuck in the lines extending past the security check lines will tell you it's worth it.

Check out the coat check : Brought back in 2022, Milwaukee airport allows you to coat check your big winter coat so you don't have to lug it around if you're heading to warmer destinations. The coat check service is at the Summerfest Marketplace store and costs $2 per day.

Wait to wrap gifts: If TSA needs to search something, they won't care that it's already wrapped up for the holidays. Milwaukee's airport suggests wrapping gifts when you arrive at your destination.

