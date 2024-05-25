More than 25 artists will showcase their work during Riverlife Chalk Fest

Pittsburgh’s “most colorful” summer kick-off event gets underway on Saturday.

The Riverlife Chalk Fest is a free Memorial Day Weekend event for people of all ages. It runs from 1-6 p.m. on Saturday. Sunday is a special viewing day from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. during the Pirates Family Fun Day. It takes place on Isabella Street, near the Andy Warhol Museum.

This year, more than 25 artists from nine states are showcasing their work.

There will also be local food vendors, a “CHALK-tail Bar,” live music and activities.

Click here to learn more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Boy dead, another hurt after being hit by vehicle while biking home from local candy store Influencer Jasmine Yong says 2-year-old son drowned in pool while she, husband were napping Pennsylvania man comes home after being detained in Turks and Caicos over ammunition law VIDEO: Boating safety tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts